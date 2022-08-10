If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 grave locations: Where to find every grave on the map

How to find all nine of the graves required to complete Paying Respects in Red Dead Redemption 2
Hayden Hefford
Guide by Hayden Hefford
Published on
An image of Arthur Morgan holding the reins of a horse from behind. They are staring out over the craggy woodland mountains of Red Dead Redemption 2 beneath the orange-tinted sky.

Looking for all of the grave locations in Red Dead Redemption 2? In Red Dead Redemption 2, there are nine graves that you can visit after completing every chapter in the main story. Interacting with these graves allows you to pay respects to your allies that died during the main campaign, which is very touching. More importantly, finding and interacting with all nine graves will reward you with the Paying Respects achievement/trophy.

In this guide, we'll explain where to find every grave location in Red Dead Redemption 2. Since you can only find these after completing the main story, beware that major spoilers for the main story of Red Dead Redemption 2 follow.

Video credit: Thanks to YouTuber Visual Walkthrough for the embedded location videos.

Davey Callander grave location

Davey Callander's grave is located north of Ambarino, and south of the Spider Gorge in the town of Polter (the place you visit during the prologue).

To find his grave, head behind the destroyed church and it's the one with the many stones piled on top of it.

Eagle Flies grave location

Eagle Flies' final resting place can be found by making your way to Donner Falls and then looking near the waterfalls. You can find the grave by travelling directly west from the “F” in Falls. Keep your eyes peeled for his sash which is attached to a branch in the ground.

Hosea Matthews grave location

You can actually find Hosea Matthews and Lenny Summers together at the same location, although keep in mind you'll have to interact with both graves to make progress on the achievement. You'll find them both by heading directly east from Lagras until you reach the coastline.

Lenny Summers grave location

Lenny Summers' grave can be found right behind Hosea Matthews' grave which we've detailed above. It's along the main road out of Saint Denis, near the border of Bluewater Marsh.

Jenny Kirk grave location

Head up to the north-western section of the map and you'll find Jenny's grave at Spider Gorge. Look to the east of the river here, and just above the last “e” on the location name.

Kieran Duffy grave location

Kieran Duffy's grave can be found south-east of the Bolger Glade marker on your map, and it's directly east of Braithwaite Manor in the middle of a field.

Sean MacGuire grave location

Sean MacGuire's grave can be found by following the path north of Rhodes and veering off to the west as you draw level with Southfield Flats to your east. As you approach Flat Iron Lake, you'll spot Sean's grave under some trees overlooking the lake.

Susan Grimshaw grave location

Susan Grimshaw's grave can be found in the centre of New Hanover, right between the "V" and "E", and directly south west of the Elysian Pool. Climb up the steep incline and you'll find Grimshaw's grave overlooking the valley.

Arthur Morgan grave location

Arthur Morgan's grave is located east of Donner Falls and northeast of Bacchus Station in Ambarino. It's in a fittingly wonderful spot overlooking the valley and the mountains.

Those who finished the game with high honor will find his grave covered in flowers.

That wraps up our guide on Red Dead Redemption 2 grave locations.

Comments

