Red Dead Redemption 2 honor: How does the honor system work?

Want to learn more about the Red Dead Redemption 2 honor system? If you start shooting at random civilians in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll lose honor. However, helping out the folks you meet while exploring will increase your honor score and make you an upstanding citizen. Your honor score determines your honor rank, which comes with lots of benefits and rewards for those who focus on doing good. However, it isn't always clear what rewards and benefits you earn from each honor rank.

In this guide, we'll explain how to gain and lose honor in Red Dead Redemption 2, along with a full breakdown of every honor rank and their respective rewards.

How to gain or lose honor

This is pretty simple and works as you’d expect. You’ll earn honor for actions that are perceived to be, well, nice. Rescue strangers from danger, stop a coach from being robbed or turn a criminal into the law and you’ll earn honor points.

On the flipside, you’ll lose honor ranking for committing criminal acts or actions that are considered dishonorable. Harassing and killing innocents, or looting innocent bodies will all lose you honor points. If you want to commit heinous crimes without losing honor, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guide.

As you spend time with the game, you’ll naturally earn or lose honor based on your actions. Either you’ll encounter something while out in the open world, or you’ll be forced to make a decision in a story mission. Sometimes, missions don’t even give you a choice and you’ll lose honor when events transpire and things go south, so to speak.

What will earn you honor

Donate to gang via tithing box

Disarm a duelling opponent

Complete camp chores

Peacefully surrender to a lawman and serve time in jail

Pay off your debts for crimes

Help strangers

Honorable actions in story or optional missions

What will lose you honor

Steal a horse

Loot an innocent’s corpse

Rob a shop

Shoot near an innocent

Watch a wild animal bleed to death

Beat someone up while intimidating them

Dishonorable actions in story or optional missions

Kill domesticated animals or town animals

Shooting or using explosives on specific corpses

Watch your horse while it is writhing in pain

Trample an innocent with your horse

If you want to learn more about the various types of robbery, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 robbery guide.

How do honor ranks and rewards work

Imagine your honor is on a sliding scale. Every time you accrue honor points, you’ll move up the scale (+). Conversely, if you lose honor, you’ll slide down the scale (-). Play it neutral and you’ll be at 0.

There are certain honor milestones in the game which you’ll achieve at a specific rank. You’ll receive certain benefits if you earn honor, but if you start sliding down the scale you’ll lose them.

The sliding scale begins at the lowest honor ranking of -8, and extends all the way to the highest honor ranking of +8.

At -8 honor rank, you’ll be sitting at -320 points. A rank is gained by earning +40 points. So, those at honor rank -7, will have -280 points. Those at honor rank -6, will have -240 points and so on. Someone with the highest honor rank at +8, will be sitting pretty at +320 points.

Here’s an overview of what benefits you can earn with your honor ranking:

+8 Honor Rank ( +320 points) - N/A

+7 Honor Rank ( +280 points) - 50% discount in all shops.

+6 Honor Rank ( +240 points) - New outfits available in certain general stores: the Scrapper, the Farrier, the Gambler, the Deauville, the Faulkton, the Drifter, the Dewberry Creek, and the Drover.

+5 Honor Rank ( +200 points) - 25% discount in all shops.

+4 Honor Rank ( +160 points) - N/A

+3 Honor Rank ( +120 points) - New outfits available in certain general stores: the Bulldogger, the McLaughlin, the Chevalier, the Corson, the Cumberland, the Cowpuncher, the Valentine, and the Roscoe.

+2 Honor Rank ( +80 points) - 10% discount in all shops.

+1 Honor Rank ( +40 points) - Drop rate of potent tonics, restorative items, jewelry and food items is increased when looting bodies.

0 Honor Rank ( 0 points) - Loot bodies and you’ll often obtain standard tonics, cheap jewelry, basic horse consumables and used alcohol and tobacco.

-1 Honor Rank ( -40 points) - Drop rate of Dead Eye tonics, thrown weapons, alcohol and tobacco is increased when looting bodies. You will also receive more money and jewelry from lawmen.

-2 Honor Rank ( -80 points) - N/A

-3 Honor Rank ( -120 points) - N/A

-4 Honor Rank ( -160 points) - N/A

-5 Honor Rank ( -200 points) - N/A

-6 Honor Rank ( -240 points) - N/A

-7 Honor Rank ( -280 points) - N/A

-8 Honor Rank ( -320 points) - N/A

