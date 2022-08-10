Red Dead Redemption 2 Night Folk location: Where to find the Night Folk

Want to know where to find the Night Folk in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling wild west epic, but it is also filled with some occult mysteries. You can find a vampire roaming the streets of Saint Denis, and those who roam a little further North can find a gang of Night Folk. The Night Folk are a strange clan of zombie-like humans that communicate without speaking. They're rather terrifying, but you should absolutely seek them out to see the mystery unfold before your eyes.

In this guide, we'll explain where to find the Night Folk in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how to activate a Stranger Mission involving the Night Folk.

Where to find the Night Folk in Red Dead Redemption 2

Here’s a quick breakdown of how you’ll go about finding the Night Folk:

You’ll need to head over to Bayou Nwa, which is north of Saint Denis.

First, wait until it’s the dead of night. To check the time, make sure you purchase a Pocket Watch from a general store and press down on the D-Pad. If it's the day, sleep at a saloon and it'll fast forward to night time.

Now go out and explore the Lakay Swamp area at night. There are many random encounters dotted around this lake, so listen out for any creepy sounds, strange movements or suspiciously positioned corpses. Just keep an eye on your minimap for grey dots and interact with whatever you stumble across.

All of these encounters will trigger a similar response - one which involves you being chased by a handful of the Night Folk. Deal with them by going into Dead Eye and blasting them with bullets. Sometimes a headshot won't take them down, so prepare to sling more ammo than usual at these nasties.

After your first encounter with the Night Folk, you will unlock the Stranger Mission "A Fine Night For It".

This Stranger Mission appears at night time on the road heading in/out of Lagras. Make sure your Dead Eye is topped up and your health is maxed out - this mission isn't a walk in the park. Start the mission off by talking to the old man about the Night Folk. Eventually you'll be prompted to help him, agree to do so and prepare yourself for spooky evening filled with frights.

