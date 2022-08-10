Red Dead Redemption 2 vampire location: How to find the vampire in Saint Denis

Want to know where to find the vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 has many strange side missions, but one of the best involves an occult mystery surrounding a vampire. The streets of Saint Denis hold a dark secret, as a vampire prowls around the backstreets in the shadows. You can summon and fight this Red Dead Redemption 2 vampire, but it's a rather tricky encounter to trigger.

In this guide, we'll explain how to find the vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2 by finding all of the graffiti spots around Saint Denis.

How to find the vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2

Get your Van Helsing inspired gear on, because we’re going on a hunt. To track down the vampire, you’ve got to find five different graffiti spots around the big city of Saint Denis.

Here’s where all the vampire graffiti locations are:

Graffiti #1:

Located directly north of the "N" in "Denis". It's a line of white graffiti text between two double doors. Graffiti #2:

Walk east down the street and stand just outside the arched entrance which leads to the trapper. Just to the right of this entrance is a metal gate. Head through, and look to your left almost immediately as there is some red graffiti on the wall. Graffiti #3:

Just behind the butcher and the general store on the map. Run through the butcher's shop and white graffiti text will be directly on your right, facing the street. Graffiti #4:

There's another piece of graffiti tucked away in an alley directly east of the "Show" icon. For further reference, it's northeast of the stagecoach symbol. The entrance to the alleyway is marked by "The Majestic Tailors" sign depicting a cheetah, as well as a large Sally Cola painting on the side of the building. Run in, take a right, walk through the tiny square, turn left through the swing doors, go up the alley and follow it as it turns a left corner. There is a wooden chair and just above it, red graffiti. Graffiti #5:

How to summon the vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2

Find and examine each of these graffiti points and Arthur will jot down a star symbol which pinpoints the St. Denis Cathedral as the vampire's location.

Next up, you'll need to make sure the in-game time is between 00:00 and 01:00. To do this, purchase a pocket watch from the general store and press down of the D-Pad to check the time. If it's not night time, rent a room in a nearby saloon and sleep off the day.

Proceed to the location marked on your map in the dead of night and it'll take you to the south side of the cathedral. Open up your map and you should see a small black 'X' has now appeared. It's the same little black marker as those which denote corpses on the minimap.

If this marker has appeared, it's a great sign and means you've triggered the encounter. Walk into the alleyway and you'll encounter the vampire getting up to no good. It's at this point you'll need to make a decision, so come prepared for anything. Depending on which choice you make, a special weapon could be yours!

