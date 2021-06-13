Redfall is an open world co-op vampire slaying game from Arkane

Arkane Austin, the studio behind 2017's Prey, revealed their next game as part of tonight's Microsoft E3 conference. It's called Redfall, and it's an open world game about a gang of magic-users co-operatively slaying vampires in a Massachusetts town shut off from the world around it.

It looks rad as heck and the reveal trailer is below.

It's all cinematic, but fun:

A post on the Xbox site explains that the vampires have taken over the town of Redfall, "blocked out the sun, pushed back the tides, and effectively walled off the island from the rest of society." Everyone who remained is either prey to the vampires, or are human cultists who patrol the streets. You'll fight both them and the vamps with a squad of up to four players.

The same post also introduces those four heroes: Layla Ellison, who has telekinetic powers; Jacob Boyer, a sharpshooter with a spectral raven; Remi de la Rosa, who has a robot sidekick; and Devinder Crousley, an inventor and "internet-famous paranormal investigator." Meanwhile, Redfall's vampires aren't traditional - they're humans who have been turned vampiric by biotech. Hmm.

I like that everyone, everywhere is making Left 4 Dead games at the moment. So far this E3 we've seen Rainbow Six Extraction (Left 6 Dead), Back 4 Blood (Back 4 Blood), former L4D writer's own The Anacrusis (Left 4 Chet), and now Redfall (Left 4 Red). I have no complaint and will take every co-op monster shooter coming.

Arkane Lyon continue to work on Deathloop, of course, which is due for release later this year. Redfall isn't expect until summer 2022.

