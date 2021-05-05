If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is 100% scarier as Thomas the Tank Engine

Mods for the demo let you add Barney and take down monsters with fly swatters
Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson Contributor
Published on
Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. Her face hsa been swapped for Thomas the Tank Engine's

If the Resident Evil Village demo wasn’t scary enough, just you wait. I have something that’ll give you the absolute heebies. Mods have already snuck out for Capcom’s horror game, extending the demo’s time limit, but I wasn’t ready for what was to follow. Prepare yourself for the nightmare fuel that is this Lady Dimitrescu/Thomas the Tank Engine mashup.

This is impressive work, coming before the full game is even released. The mod replaces the statuesque vamp's delightful face with Thomas the Tank Engine's. Though it can only do so much, so you'll have to add your own screaming. It's not the only cartoon crossover, either. Have a look at this.

This abomination comes from the paid Patreon of Marcos RC. It's a simple model swap, so the sounds remain from the main game. Still, though. Ugh. It’s not his only creation, either. He’s also added in the Resident Evil 4 Merchant, and a Brazillian model in a banana hammock to the game.

Replacing models is relatively pain-free. Though the two above are tied to the creator's Patreon, this mod manager automates the downloading and installing process of other mods and models, which enables you to grab things like this fly swatter to take down the buzzing beasties that suffuse the air.

And there’s an FOV mod that lets you fix it on the fly. That bodes well for the full game, because I can’t abide a tight FOV myself. I'm a 99+ guy.

3-1620088815-1511665539.jpeg

The full game will be out May 7, and the demo is live until May 9.

Tagged With

About the Author

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch