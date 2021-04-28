If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Resident Evil Village multiplayer mode coming in summer

Approximately three people will be disappointed they have to wait
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Jill, Leon, Jack, and a horrible fleshlump in a Resident Evil Re:Verse screenshot.

Capcom now say that Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer deathmatch mode included with Resident Evil Village for no clear reason, will launch this summer. Previously they'd been more vague, though I had assumed it would be in when the game launched on May 7th. Nope, summer. But seeing as no one is buying Village for Re:Verse, sure, whatever.

While Capcom haven't made any big public announcement, GameSpot report they revealed it in an e-mail to "Resident Evil ambassadors". ReVerse's website also now says "Re:Verse will launch Summer 2021" where once it said "Available: 2021".

Re:Verse is a deathmatch mode for 4-6 players, where Resident Evil goodies shoot each other and can find power-ups to transform into monsters. Capcom have held several open beta tests, to a broadly negative reaction. Beta reviews on Steam broadly say it's, like, okay, but many are frustrated that Capcom spent money and effort on this rather than any of the things they'd rather have - whether that's a cooperative mode for Village or just other games.

Capcom, god bless 'em, do have a strange fascination with making multiplayer Resident Evil spin-offs. It feels very 2010, when publishers crammed pointless multiplayer modes into games to discourage second-hand sales. You know, back when games came on discs. I don't want to discourage their enthusiasm but I don't really want to pay for it either. These spin-offs do feel like in another life they would be Half-Life mods with only three servers.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch