Resident Evil Village's multiplayer open beta starts overnight, and you can preload now

Capcom, bless their hearts, really like the idea of Resident Evil multiplayer. They keep making multiplayer spin-off games and putting multiplayer modes into singleplayer games, even if few players are as enthusiastic about them as Capcom. The upcoming Resident Evil Village will have a multiplayer mode too, Resident Evil Re:Verse, and that will start an open beta test overnight - which you can preload now. Re:Verse is a third-person shooter with six-player deathmatch starring RE heroes who can transform into RE monsters because why not?

ReVerse's open beta is due to start at 7am on Thursday (11am Pacific today) then will run until 7am on Sunday the 11th. The client is only a 6.4GB download but you can prepare by downloading it now from Steam. Currently that lets you see the main menu and enjoy a server maintenance message. The beta will also be on Xboxes and PlayStations.

Capcom said they created Re:Verse "as a thank you to fans for the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series." But what fans want is a Resident Evil 4 remake or a dating sim with a tsundere Lady Dimitrescu. Ian Capcom, I know this is all for you. You just can't help yourself.

Resident Evil's fondness for competitive multiplayer in a singleplayer horror series feels very 'early noughties', when publishers commonly shoehorned in multiplayer modes in the hope of reducing second-hand sales. Capcom have just kept on keeping on, still putting PvP into games people buy for story campaigns. They can't stop. They love it.

Resident Evil Village is due to launch on the 7th of May, with Re:Verse included. It stars Ethan Winters from RE7, who gets dragged into some sort of werewolf hell which looks quite RE4-ish. And it has a delightfully giant vampire lady, idk if you've heard that before.