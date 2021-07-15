Resident Evil: Re:Verse has slipped all the way into 2022

If you had drawn a big love heart all around summer in your calendar to mark Resident Evil: Re:Verse's launch, then it’s time to get the Wipe Easy 3000 out and produce a whole lotta spit. The multiplayer mode of Capcom’s blatantly single-player Resident Evil Village is now coming out in 2022.

As posted on the game’s official Twitter account: “The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

“Smooth gameplay experience” is the least informative way they could put whatever it is that’s holding the game back. When they first launched the beta for their six-player deathmatch mode, it was so broken that they had to shut it down after only seven hours. Matches were not made that day, my friends.

Even so, from what I've seen that's not going to be the only thing they need to work on. The game looks janky as heck, even in the official trailer. The betas they've held for this weird, deathmatch-based gathering of classic Resident Evil characters have been recieved as "mostly negative" on Steam.

Capcom also suggests that anyone who’s super keen to get in on the game and owns a "physical version" of it (fun fact: my last two PCs haven’t had any sort of drive installed) should bind the code to your account. They’re clearly expecting people to have traded in the main game by the game by the time its tacked on multiplayer mode arrives. In 2022.