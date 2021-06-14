Resident Evil Village is going to have DLC, in case there was any doubt

Capcom have kicked off their E3 presentation for 2021 by leading with some hot, sizzling, not at all surprising news. They are in fact planning to develop DLC for their newest and shiniest RE game. That's right, Resident Evil Village is going to have some DLC at some point. When? They didn't say. What? They didn't say that either. It sure is coming though. Oh, and so is the free multiplayer deathmatch mode Re:Verse. That's launching next month after it was delayed.

After a quick message about Re:Verse from producer Tsuyoshi Kanda, Capcom gave a short text announcement. "By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village. More info later."

What'll it be, then? Maybe Lady Dimitrescu deserves an origin story. Maybe Ethan Winters gets a proper holiday on a beach. Hey, if development just started maybe Capcom are still taking suggestions. Who doesn't love a beach episode?

RE7's season of DLC included short stories, new modes, and a centipede-eating wrestling grandpa.

If you've not touched Village just yet, hey, it's pretty good. Ed's Resident Evil Village review explains:

"Action wrestles with fear throughout Resident Evil Village, but I'd say they jostle nicely in the first half of the game. After a hair-raising intro, you creep through a village that's as much of a monster as its furry residents. Everything is quiet - too quiet - as you skulk around ransacked rooms and bristle at every twig that snaps or door that creaks. Ammo is scarce and your firepower limited in these early hours too, which makes you extra cautious as fights feel particularly dangerous. It's a violent crime scene that's beyond your comprehension at first, but you know that you'll be back to unpick the truth. This is Resi 8 at its patient best, letting you gradually unfurl its beautiful, broken world with a disquieting stillness."

In case you were hung up on waiting for the free co-op romp that was supposed to be packed in with Village, not to worry. Re:Verse is launching in July.

