Resident Evil Village's latest horror mod is a baby-faced Chris Redfield

A new monster emerges from the Resident Evil Village mod scene every day. Every. Single. Day. I’m still shaking at what they did to Lady Dimitrescu in the demo, but the newest, and possibly darkest, assemblage of assets flips came earlier this week when baby Rosemary was replaced with the model of the very adult Chris Redfield. Now, though, that same modder has reversed that flip to create something even more abominable. Instead of the adult Chris masquerading as the baby, the baby has become the man.

It’s bad. The worst. A buff baby-bonced man stalks the intro to the game like, hmm, nope. I’ve run out of metaphors for this one. It’s the first of its kind. Rosemary Redfield. Say her name. Or at least try to between the screams. I tried to pretend that it was three-babies-in-a-trenchcoat to add some levity to it, but she’s too assured. No toddler wobble here. Just towering, weaponised newborn menace.

What’s disturbing is that people asked for this. On the mod’s Nexus page, which is hilariously direct in its description that this is ‘Baby over Chris Face’, the creator JTeghius Kittius claims to have received multiple requests to do it. They were too concerned with whether they could, they never stopped to question if they should. Mind you, at least it can’t get any worse.

Known issues: eyes don't move

Great. Thanks.

To see it for yourself, grab Fluffy’s Mod Manager and run it. Then all you need to do is download the file, drag it into the running mod manager, and enable it. It should do the rest for you.