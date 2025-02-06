Resident Evil's multiplayer spin-off Re:Verse is shutting down later this year

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer spin-off announced alongside Resident Evil Village, is being shut down. Capcom say that the game and its DLC will be delisted from stores next month and its servers will go offline in June.

"Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release. Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably," says Capcom's announcement of end of service.

"We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologize for bringing you this disappointing news."

Re:Verse and all of its DLC will be removed from online stores on March 3rd at 9pm PST (March 4th at 5am GMT). The servers will go offline on June 29th at 11:59pm PDT (June 30th at 8:59am BST). The game will no longer be playable once the servers are switched off.

The multiplayer spin-off is a six-player deathmatch with playable goodies from across the series' long history and potions which turn you temporarily into one of its many baddies. It wasn't well received when it launched in 2022. Releasing a multiplayer spin-off no one wants, no one likes, then closing it down shortly thereafter is all very Capcom, bless 'em.

The above statement alludes to a "new turning point for the series". Rumours continue to swirl around a Resident Evil 9 announcement to happen sometime this year.