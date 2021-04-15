Square Enix's SaGa Frontier Remastered is out now

Square Enix have been rummaging around in their back catalogue of 90s JRPGs... and they still haven't released the Final Fantasy 7 remake on PC, sorry. Today, they launched SaGa Frontier Remastered, an improved version of the old 1998 PlayStation game, with refreshed graphics, an extra main character and some restored old cutscenes to boot. Get a load of the new look in the trailer below.

In SaGa Frontier you play as one of seven characters off on quests in The Regions, a science-fastasy setting. The remaster adds another character to that roster, Fuse (not to be confused with this guy).

For this new version, the developers say "several cutscenes that were cut have been added to Asellus's scenario" and "alongside upgraded high-resolution graphics, the UI has been updated and improved." There's also a double-speed mode now, to make things fly by a little quicker.

You can grab SaGa Frontier Remastered on PC via Steam right now, for £20/€25/$25. It's also available on Nintendo Switch and PS4, as well as iOS and Android devices.

SaGa Frontier isn't the only old PlayStation offering Squeenix are remastering, though. They're bringing back Legend Of Mana too, which will launch on Steam, Switch and PS4 on June 24th. If they wanted to, they could launch the Final Fantasy 7 remake on PC now as well, seeing as its year of PS4 exclusivity is over now.

While they aren't really my area of expertise, I know there are quite a lot of old SaGa games, so I wonder: is this the favourite? Or perhaps the one Squeenix just thinks you want? What SaGa remaster would you really wanna see?