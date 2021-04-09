Rhythm game Unbeatable has a demo and it slaps

Often I'll judge an anime by the quality of its opener, so if I think "Hmmm, yes, this bangs", as characters soar across the sky and swing swords at clouds, then I know I'll like it. And having just played the Arcade Mix demo for Unbeatable, an upcoming rhythm game where you kick your way through songs that positively slap, I think I'm in love.

Unbeatable is currently running a Kickstarter campaign, though it was funded after only 15 hours. I was immediately reeled in by its slick anime aesthetic, and if you're curious to see what it's like, there's an Arcade Mix demo out right now which lets you blast through a few tracks - it's a very good time.

Unbeatable's Arcade Mix demo doesn't contain any story content, but what it does have are a handful of tracks to jam through. The controls are simple enough: just D and F to hit those low and high beats, but I was mightily impressed by how satisfying it felt to chop and roundhouse them all. It really did capture that feeling of being in a furious battle, as opposed to just timing your key-plonks.

It's also left me hankering to explore Unbeatable's stylish cityscape and lovely looking countryside spots. Apparently music is illegal in this world, and you do crimes? I'm in. I also can't tell you how much I need the complete OST, it's an ache that won't go away.

Thankfully, there's not much longer to wait for my next dose of bangers. Developers D-Cell Games plan to release a more substantial White Label demo on Steam on Saturday, which promises a side-story and more tunes. Plus, every week during the length of Unbeatable's crowdfunding campaign (from 6th April to 7th May), it'll be updated with new story stuff and tracks to kick through.

You can follow Unbeatable's progress over on Kickstarter.