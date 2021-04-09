If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Rhythm game Unbeatable has a demo and it slaps

Definitely this year's sound of the summer
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
Unbeatable header.jpg

Often I'll judge an anime by the quality of its opener, so if I think "Hmmm, yes, this bangs", as characters soar across the sky and swing swords at clouds, then I know I'll like it. And having just played the Arcade Mix demo for Unbeatable, an upcoming rhythm game where you kick your way through songs that positively slap, I think I'm in love.

Unbeatable is currently running a Kickstarter campaign, though it was funded after only 15 hours. I was immediately reeled in by its slick anime aesthetic, and if you're curious to see what it's like, there's an Arcade Mix demo out right now which lets you blast through a few tracks - it's a very good time.

Unbeatable's Arcade Mix demo doesn't contain any story content, but what it does have are a handful of tracks to jam through. The controls are simple enough: just D and F to hit those low and high beats, but I was mightily impressed by how satisfying it felt to chop and roundhouse them all. It really did capture that feeling of being in a furious battle, as opposed to just timing your key-plonks.

It's also left me hankering to explore Unbeatable's stylish cityscape and lovely looking countryside spots. Apparently music is illegal in this world, and you do crimes? I'm in. I also can't tell you how much I need the complete OST, it's an ache that won't go away.

Thankfully, there's not much longer to wait for my next dose of bangers. Developers D-Cell Games plan to release a more substantial White Label demo on Steam on Saturday, which promises a side-story and more tunes. Plus, every week during the length of Unbeatable's crowdfunding campaign (from 6th April to 7th May), it'll be updated with new story stuff and tracks to kick through.

You can follow Unbeatable's progress over on Kickstarter.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch