RimWorld announces Ideology expansion and big 1.3 update

Extraterrestrial colony sim RimWorld sure does have a spot on several "best of genre" lists [best management games, and best building games, and more] here in RPS territory and—would you look at that—the best only get better. RimWorld has announced its upcoming Ideology expansion which will let you create colonies of "tree-worshipping cannibals who carve skulls into every piece of furniture, or blind tunnelers who shun the light, or transhumanists obsessed with perfecting the human form using exotic technology". Ludeon Studios say they're looking to launch the expansion, and the major 1.3 free update alongside it in "about 2 weeks". Just enough time to plan exactly what kind of oddball ideological mashup you want to saddle your next colony with.

In the expansion, Ludeon explain that you'll have quite a lot of factors at your disposal to customise your colony's ideologies. "You can mix and match different core elements of your belief system, and also customize every individual precept, ritual, special social role, venerated animal and weapon, culture and style, unique building, tattoo, clothing, background narrative, god, and beard preference," they say.

Apparently that also includes the possibility of creating an ideology based on techno dance raves. Why not?

As for the free update coming to all players alongside the expansion, Ludeon say that 1.3 is a major one representing 15 months of fixes and improvements. For one, there will be a pens and fencing system for animals. "It gives the colony a more ‘ranchy’ look and feel, as opposed to just having random cows always wandering through bedrooms or staying in pens via mind control," Ludeon explain.

Also coming in update 1.3 are beards for your colonists, more search bars in the interface, and a reworked goodwill system for factions so that neighbouring colonies actually keep a record of why they love or hate you.

You can catch the rest of the detils in Ludeon Studios' announcement post for the update and expansion.

If you'd like to get your hands on the beards and such right now, Ludeon say you can play a preview build of the 1.3 update by switching to the beta branch in your game's Steam properties.

Ludeon Studios say they're planning to launch the 1.3 update and RimWorld - Ideology in about two weeks, though that could still change a bit. You'll find it over on Steam when it releases.