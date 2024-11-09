Rise Of The Golden Idol launches November 12th, with four DLC planned in 2025

The Rise Of The Golden Idol will crack its new case wide open on November 12th, but the detective sequel is just the beginning. Color Gray Games are planning another tranche of DLC akin to that received by the first game, The Case Of The Golden Idol: four standalone mysteries that introduce more mysteries to solve.

"There are a ton of additional standalone stories we want to tell set in the Golden Idol universe, and we found that the best way to tell these stories is through four self-contained DLC chapters - called Investigations," says the announcement.

"Similar to the DLC released for The Case of the Golden Idol, these are optional side content and are not required to conclude the story in The Rise of the Golden Idol."

The base game will include 20 scenarios and will cost $20 (or your Steam-recommended regional equivalent), with each of the four DLC adding "at least" four more. The first will arrive in the first quarter of 2025 and is called The Sins Of New Wells. Two DLC will then arrive in the spring, and a fourth in autumn. "This a living roadmap, and may change", of course.

The Case Of The Golden Idol was one of our favourite games of 2022, and ranks among the best puzzle games on PC. Rise Of seems to follow in its footsteps as a mystery-puzzler with grisly death, but it's trading the original's 18th century setting for the 1970s, which ought to give it a new flavour.