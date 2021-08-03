Road trip RPG Get In The Car, Loser! will arrive this September

Get In The Car, Loser! has style to spare. It's a "lesbian road trip RPG" from Christine Love, the creator of Ladykiller In A Bind and Digital: A Love Story, and its description alone communicates more energy than a three minute pop song. It also now has a release date: September 2021.

Love announced the release window on Twitter, with what looks like a retro print ad:

My lesbian road trip RPG "Get in the Car, Loser!" will be coming out this September! Learn more at https://t.co/GYvm4o1m8T pic.twitter.com/t86OzfwGEp — Christine Love (@christinelove) August 3, 2021

It's the description over on its Itch.io page that really does it for me, though, so I'm just going to quote it at length:

She said "GET IN THE CAR, LOSER! I know you're not up to anything this summer, I've got the Sword of Fate, and there's an ancient evil that needs to be sealed away." Everyone knows the story of how the great hero of legend Agi of Roses fought the Machine Devil and used the Sword of Fate to seal him away for a thousand years. Now, hateful Machine Devil cultist edgelords are spreading terror in order to summon him again, and the Divine Order that rules over our world claims that fighting them before it's too late would be "just as bad as them." That's bullshit.

The game itself is inspired of RPGs of yore, with tactical turn-based battles, dialogue between party members, and equipment, items and character stats to manage. A lot of this sets it apart from Love's other work, but the Itch page notes that its dialogue system remains "visual novel inspired."

If you're not familiar with them, all of Love's previous games are worth playing. Digital: A Love Story was free and knock-you-down good when it was released back in 2010, and Love's writing across Analogue: A Hate Story and Ladykiller In A Bind has only become more confident.

I can't wait. Here's an old video of the game in action from 2018: