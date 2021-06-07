Roblox Anime Mania codes: redeem these codes for free gold and gems

This Anime Mania codes page is fully up-to-date with all the latest codes that can be redeemed for free goodies. Just follow the instructions below and you'll be swimming in gold and gems to help upgrade your team of anime characters in no time.

Roblox Anime Mania codes [June 2021]

Anime Mania codes are important if you want to maximise your gold and gems intake, and they're by far the easiest and quickest way to earn these resources. Below you can find the full list of all currently active codes that you can redeem in-game.

Anime Mania codes:

Aricku - Gems and Gold

- Gems and Gold atlastZerO - Gems and Gold

- Gems and Gold Dessi - Gems and Gold

- Gems and Gold EtherealMiracool - Gems and Gold

- Gems and Gold IFOLLOWEDYOU - Gems

- Gems MHARelease ? - Gems

? - Gems Miracle - Gems and Gold

- Gems and Gold SPGBlackStar - Gems

Most (if not all) codes for Roblox games last only a certain number of days before expiring. After expiring, they can no longer be used to get free rewards. Here's a list of all the expired codes for Anime Mania.

Expired Anime Mania codes:

100K! | 100MILVISITS | 1PIECE | ANIMEMANIAHYPE | BUGSFIX | ETHEREALMIRACLE | FIXITROBLOX | FOLLOWERSONLY | HWYT | IBEMAINE | IFOLLOWYOU! | JOJOUPDATE | MARUTO2? | OFFMENO | OFFSM00K | REAPER? | REAPERUPDATE!! | STARCODEBENNI | STRESSTEST | TWITTEREYES

What are Anime Mania codes?

Anime Mania codes are one-word codes that you can type into the code redemption screen in Anime Mania to earn free rewards. Each code can only be used once, and they all give both gems and gold, two resources used to unlock and upgrade characters that you can use to win more fights.

How to redeem Anime Mania codes

Redeeming a code in Anime Mania is incredibly easy. All you need to do is launch Anime Mania in Roblox, and then from the main menu click the "Codes" button in the bottom-left. Then type in each code one at a time in the blue "Code" box before clicking "Submit" to earn the free rewards associated with that code.

That's all there is to redeeming Anime Mania codes for free gems and gold. If you're looking for more on Roblox, check out our guide to the best Roblox games, or consult our list of Roblox promo codes and free item unlocks.