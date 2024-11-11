Anime Reborn codes November 2024: Free Gems and Trait Crystals

Looking for all the latest Anime Reborn codes to redeem in Roblox? Anime Reborn looks to be the latest in a long line of extremely popular tower defence games on Roblox featuring all the most iconic and most instantly recognisable heroes and characters from various legendary animes. Whether you pick Story Mode or Infinite Mode, the aim of the game in Anime Reborn is to beat back the ever-increasing waves of enemies by rolling for and upgrading the various heroes which defend your base.

To help you in this task, we've amassed a comprehensive list of all the currently working Anime Reborn codes you can use to earn instant rewards like Gems, Trait Crystals, Potions, and more. All these items and resources can be earned just by playing the game, of course, but you can enter each of these codes one by one in-game to earn a whole mass of them at once! Keep reading for the full list of all Anime Reborn codes.

In this guide:

All Anime Reborn codes

Here are all the currently working Anime Reborn codes you can redeem right now:

MegaZillas : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!)

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!) MegaMozKing : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!)

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!) MegaRlxSage : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!)

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!) 5mVisits : 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!)

: 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals (NEW!) 100kLikes : 1000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals (NEW!)

: 1000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals (NEW!) sorry4shutdown : 100 Gems, 1 Basic Luck Potion, 5 Trait Crystals

: 100 Gems, 1 Basic Luck Potion, 5 Trait Crystals 2MVisits : 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals 50KLikes : 1000 Gems

: 1000 Gems 200kMembers : 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals 1MVisits : 1000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals

: 1000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals Release : 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals MozKing : 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal SubtoRlxsage : 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal SubtoZillas: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

Last checked: 11th November 2024

How to redeem Anime Reborn codes

It's very easy to start getting free rewards using the above codes list, but if this is your first time using codes, follow these steps to learn how to redeem Anime Reborn codes:

Launch Anime Reborn in Roblox. In the lobby, walk into the glowing blue circle around Luffy sitting on a treasure chest. Interact with Luffy and type your code into the text box that appears. Click the green "Redeem" button to redeem your Anime Reborn code!

That's all there is to it! You can redeem each of the codes further up this page one after another to get all the rewards at once before they expire, so get going!

Expired Anime Reborn codes

Below is our full and up-to-date list of all expired Anime Reborn codes, which will no longer work if you try to redeem them:

There are currently no expired Anime Reborn codes!

That wraps up our guide on all the new and currently active Anime Reborn codes you can redeem right now. If you're looking to redeem more free rewards for other top Roblox games, check out our guides on all the Blox Fruits codes, Anime Royale codes, Anime Vanguards codes, Shindo Life codes, Dress To Impress codes, and much more!