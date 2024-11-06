Anime Royale codes November 2024: Free Gems and Capsules

Want to redeem all the new Anime Royale codes in Roblox? Anime Royale is one of the hottest new Roblox tower defence games out there right now, where all the "towers" are iconic anime characters from Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and more. The aim of the game is to defend your base by summoning heroes, positioning them where they can best use their powers to defeat your enemies, and using Gems and other resources to upgrade your heroes' powers and abilities.

That's where Anime Royale codes can be really helpful. There are lots of ways to earn Gems and other rewards in Anime Royale, but the easiest method is to redeem codes in-game for free and instant rewards! In this guide, we've rounded up every last one of the new and currently working Anime Royale codes, so you can redeem them all at once and earn oodles of free Capsules, Gems, Rerolls, and much more. So let's get started!

In this guide:

New Anime Royale codes

Here are all the new and working Anime Royale codes:

8KActiveTysm : Halloween Capsules

: Halloween Capsules SorryForBugs : Candy and Halloween Capsules

: Candy and Halloween Capsules GetWellSoonVolo : Halloween Capsules

: Halloween Capsules IAmAtomic! : Halloween Capsules

: Halloween Capsules 5KActiveTysm : Free rewards

: Free rewards HappyLateHalloween : Free rewards

: Free rewards Shadow : Free Gems, Rerolls and Stat Shards

: Free Gems, Rerolls and Stat Shards CheersToRellHawk : Free rewards

: Free rewards 25KLIKES : Free Gems and Rerolls

: Free Gems and Rerolls 30KFAVS : Free rewards

: Free rewards THANKYOUFORWAITING : Free rewards

: Free rewards Update2 : Free Gems and Rerolls

: Free Gems and Rerolls SpookySeason : Free Gems

: Free Gems SubToMozKing : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToVanilla : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToToadBoi: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

Last checked: 6th November 2024

How to redeem Anime Royale codes

As with most Roblox experiences, it's very easy to redeem Anime Royale codes in-game. Follow these steps to redeem any of the above Anime Royale codes:

Launch Anime Royale in Roblox. Find the building with the blue "CODES" sign above it in the lobby. Walk into the circle inside the "CODES" building. Enter any (or all!) of the above codes into the text box that appears, and click "Claim".

That's it! Now you can get stuck into redeeming all the above Anime Royale codes!

Expired Anime Royale codes

Below is the full list of all expired Anime Royale codes. None of these codes work anymore, so don't bother trying them:

100KMEMBERSTY

Shutdown

MiniUpdate

SorryForDelay

100KMEMBERS

Release

25KPlayers

1MilVisits

10KLIKES

3MilVisits

Sorry4Maintenance

