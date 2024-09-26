Anime Vanguards codes September 2024: Free Gems and Traits

Looking for all the newest Roblox Anime Vanguards codes? Anime Vanguards is one of the hottest Roblox games out there right now, and using codes will earn you all sorts of free rewards to help you defeat the ever-growing hordes of enemies that assail your units.

Redeeming Anime Vanguards codes can give you various rewards, from extra Gems and Gold to Trait Rerolls and Super Stat Chips - all for free! And we've made it extremely easy to stay up-to-date with all the new and working codes with this guide. Below you'll find the full list of all the new Anime Vanguards codes, all working for Update 0.5, along with a guide on how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes if this is your first time playing.

In this guide:

New Anime Vanguards codes

Here are all of the currently working and new Anime Vanguards codes right now:

TIKTOK50K - 2 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems (NEW)

- 2 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems ROST10K - 3 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems (NEW)

- 3 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems SLAYER - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems LATEUPDATESORRY - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems THXFOR1MLIKES - Free rewards (level 10 required)

Up to date for 26th September 2024!

This is a constantly evolving list of Anime Vanguards codes, so check back often as we'll be removing expired codes and adding new codes as they arrive!

How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes

It's very easy to redeem Anime Vanguards codes. In fact, it's pretty much the same as redeeming codes in most other Roblox games. Here's how to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards:

Launch Anime Vanguards in Roblox. Click the purple "Codes" button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code into the text box that appears on your screen. Click the green "Redeem Code" button.

If the code you entered is valid, you'll be shown a dialogue box explaining what free rewards you've unlocked by entering that code. If the code is not valid or expired, it'll tell you that too, so you can know why a code isn't working properly.

Expired Anime Vanguards codes

Here is the full list of all expired Anime Vanguards codes which no longer work:

300KPLAYERS - 5 Super Stat Chips, 5 Stat Chips, 5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems

- 5 Super Stat Chips, 5 Stat Chips, 5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems 100MVISITS - 5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems

- 5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems 800KLIKES - 3 Blue Essence Stones and 1 Trait Reroll

- 3 Blue Essence Stones and 1 Trait Reroll 70MVISITS - 2 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems

- 2 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems 600KLIKES - 2 Pink Essence Stones and 1000 Gems

- 2 Pink Essence Stones and 1000 Gems AV500KLIKES - 3 Pink Essence Stones and 1000 Gems

- 3 Pink Essence Stones and 1000 Gems 25MVISITS - 1 Trait Reroll and 1000 Gems

- 1 Trait Reroll and 1000 Gems 400KLIKES - 1 Rainbow Essence Stone and 1000 Gems

- 1 Rainbow Essence Stone and 1000 Gems 10MVISITS - 5 Trait Rerolls

- 5 Trait Rerolls 300KLIKES - 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems

- 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems 200KLIKES - 1 Super Stat Chip and 800 Gems

- 1 Super Stat Chip and 800 Gems 100KLIKES - 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems

- 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems 10KLIKES - 3000 Gold and 350 Gems

- 3000 Gold and 350 Gems AV50MIL - 3 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems

- 3 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems DELAY - 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems

- 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems RELEASE - 1000 Gold and 500 Gems

That's all you need to know in order to get tonnes of free rewards with all the new Anime Vanguards codes!