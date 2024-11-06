Dress To Impress codes November 2024: Free outfits and accessories

Want to know all the currently working Dress To Impress codes? Dress To Impress is one of the most popular and recognisable dress-up games in Roblox right now. The aim? To dress your character up as fabulously as possible in order to earn votes from other players and improve your standing as a famous model. The more votes you get, the more clothes you unlock - but you can also use Dress To Impress codes to speed up the process and unlock even more goodies.

In this guide, we've listed all the newest and currently working Dress To Impress codes that you can redeem in-game for whole outfits, dresses, hats, shoes, and other accessories such as necklaces, crowns, hairstyles, or even a cat! Further below we'll also walk you through how to redeem DTI codes easily in-game so you can start earning free rewards right away!

In this guide:

New Dress To Impress codes

CH00P1E_1S_B4CK : Streetwear outfit set

: Streetwear outfit set S3M_0W3N_Y4Y : Axe

: Axe UMOYAE : Blue dress

: Blue dress KREEK : Bear hat

: Bear hat FASHION : Black and white dress

: Black and white dress LANA : White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers

: White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers LANABOW : White bow

: White bow BELALASLAY : Black jacket with pink halter top

: Black jacket with pink halter top LANATUTU : White dress

: White dress IBELLASLAY : Red, green, and blonde hairstyle

: Red, green, and blonde hairstyle M3RM4ID : Orange mermaid set

: Orange mermaid set TEKKYOOZ : White handbag

: White handbag M0T0PRINCESSWAV : Gold crown

: Gold crown LABOOTS : Black boots

: Black boots ITSJUSTNICHOLAS : Black jacket

: Black jacket ASHLEYBUNNI : Bunny slippers

: Bunny slippers LEAHASHE : Sweatshirt and sweatpants

: Sweatshirt and sweatpants KITTYUUHH : Black cat

: Black cat C4LLMEHH4LEY : Puffy dress and bear headband

: Puffy dress and bear headband SUBM15CY: Necklace and eyelashes

Last checked: 6th November 2024

How to redeem Dress To Impress codes

Follow these simple steps to start redeeming all the above Dress To Impress codes in-game:

Launch Dress To Impress in Roblox. Click on the pink handbag icon on the left side of the screen. Type your Dress To Impress code into the text field that appears at the top. Click the pink tick icon to redeem the code for free rewards.

Simple as that! Now what are you waiting for? Pop all the latest DTI codes from the above list into that text field one at a time so you can redeem all the rewards on offer before they expire!

Expired Dress To Impress codes

Here's the full list of all expired Dress To Impress codes, which will no longer work if you try to redeem them:

CHOOPIE10K

D1ORST4R

THEGAMES

EYELASHES

REWARD4CLASS1C

That rounds off this guide to all the currently working Dress To Impress codes and how to redeem them. If you're an avid player of other Roblox games, you may also wish to check out our lists of Anime Vanguards codes, Anime Royale codes, Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, and more!