Fruit Battlegrounds codes for November 2024: Free Gems

Looking for the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes? Fruit Battlegrounds is a Roblox PVP game inspired by the iconic anime series One Piece. In this game, you’ll collect different fruits (which net you some pretty cool abilities) and equip them to fight other players in a massive arena.

Of course, to get new fruits and their accompanying abilities, you’ll need to spin, and the best fruits are pretty rare, meaning you’ll likely be spinning a lot. Luckily, you can use Fruit Battlegrounds codes to grab thousands of free Gems to exchange for Spins, which just might get you the next rarest fruit. Developer P O P O usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Fruit Battlegrounds code right here so you can get back to the arena. We've also got details on how you can redeem codes too.

Working Fruit Battlegrounds codes

SPLENDID820 : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems 810TIME! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems BIG8HUNDO! : 700 Gems

: 700 Gems SHINE790K : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems NANAP0CALYPSE! : 2,500 Gems

: 2,500 Gems GLITTER780K : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems OMGREBOOTAGAIN : 350 Gems

: 350 Gems 4BUNDANCY : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 770KWOW! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems SORRY4DELAY : 2,000 Gems

: 2,000 Gems NEWBOUNTYERA! : 1,250 Gems

: 1,250 Gems HOWLINGFALL! : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems LVLBUFFHYPE : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems ICEW0LF: 350 Gems

Last checked: 18th November 2024

How do I redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click the "Spin Fruit" option on the main menu. Image credit: P O P O/Rock Paper Shotgun Click the treasure chest labeled with "Spin". Enter your code into the field that pops up in the bottom left corner of your screen and hit "Redeem". Image credit: P O P O/Rock Paper Shotgun

Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes

760KISKRAZY

750KINSANE!

HAHA740K!

SMA4LLFRY

RIGHT720

710KOMG!!

BAM700K

UNLOCK690K!

SCORCHINGSUMMER

BIGB1RD

3LAPSED!

SORRYMOBILE

POW680K!

670AHH

FLYH1GH!

ITSTIMEEE

GIFTEDFROMABOVE

660ALMOST

650ISMADD!

AYO640K!

JEEZ630

WOWZER620!

MOSTH4TED

ITSTIME!!

TRUEMENACE

THXFOR610!!

OMG600K!!!

DAHUNT2024

HIGH590

POS1T1V1TY

SPR34DL0V3

580FLAMES

VALENTINES2024

570FAVS

LAGFIXX

CLEANREB00T

N3WW0RLD!

ILOV3C4NDY

HYPEWHOLECAKE

YOOO560

550POGG

540DAYUM

530GYAT

SHEEESH520!!

WINTAH2023

NEWY34R2024!

LAVAPARTY

KOLDKRAZE!

LUVYALL

510KWOWW

500KVIIBE!

WANOFIXES

K1NGOFB3ASTS

LIBERATION!

PRESENT4YALL

GETTINTHERE490

SUPEREVENT!

HEARDADRUMS

WECLOSE480

JOYBOYY

QU1CKR3B00T

CHEF470K

460KRAZY!

SIZZLIN450

440KEEPHITTIN

430TOOMUCH

420BLAZE

CRAZYYY410!

LETSGOO400

SHEEESH390!

380ALMOST

TOX1C

TOURNYCLASH

P4TIENC3!

QUIKREBOOT

WEBACKBABYYY

370MADDD

PULLINGSTRINGZ

FULL360!

350HAPPY

TECHNOBOX

HYPETIME!

PITYUP!

340NEVERENDS!

330WEUP!

320THXGUYS!

310KEEPGOING

300KWOW

HYPEFIX!

SKYH1GH!

KINGJUNGL3

4TTRACTI0N

OMG100M

2HAPPY290

TOOKRAZY280

270TOOINSANE

260BELIEVE

LIGHTNINGHYPE

KRAZYGASSED

GETKRAZYY!

250QUARTER!

240GASSED

230GANGG

BUGFIXOP

TOOHAPPYBRO

APPRECIATIVE

LIT210

BRO220K

YESSIRBIG200!

NEVERSTOP

ITKEEPSCOMING!

DUBMINER

CANTSTOP

190KWOWBRUH

GOCRAZY180!

170KKRAZY

FREECASHBRO

KRAZYSUPPORT

160WOW

DRACOMASTA

KAIDOBEAST

GOKRAZY150

140KAGAIN

FATSTACKZ

RAININGGEMS!

GEARFOOOOURTH

ITJUSTDONTSTOP

WINTERDAYZ

GOLDENDAYZ

LETSGOO130K

