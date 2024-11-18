Fruit Battlegrounds codes for November 2024: Free Gems
Redeem these Fruit Battlegrounds codes for free Gems!
Looking for the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes? Fruit Battlegrounds is a Roblox PVP game inspired by the iconic anime series One Piece. In this game, you’ll collect different fruits (which net you some pretty cool abilities) and equip them to fight other players in a massive arena.
Of course, to get new fruits and their accompanying abilities, you’ll need to spin, and the best fruits are pretty rare, meaning you’ll likely be spinning a lot. Luckily, you can use Fruit Battlegrounds codes to grab thousands of free Gems to exchange for Spins, which just might get you the next rarest fruit. Developer P O P O usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Fruit Battlegrounds code right here so you can get back to the arena. We've also got details on how you can redeem codes too.
Working Fruit Battlegrounds codes
- SPLENDID820: 500 Gems
- 810TIME!: 500 Gems
- BIG8HUNDO!: 700 Gems
- SHINE790K: 500 Gems
- NANAP0CALYPSE!: 2,500 Gems
- GLITTER780K: 500 Gems
- OMGREBOOTAGAIN: 350 Gems
- 4BUNDANCY: 300 Gems
- 770KWOW!: 500 Gems
- SORRY4DELAY: 2,000 Gems
- NEWBOUNTYERA!: 1,250 Gems
- HOWLINGFALL!: 750 Gems
- LVLBUFFHYPE: 500 Gems
- ICEW0LF: 350 Gems
Last checked: 18th November 2024
How do I redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.
- Click the "Spin Fruit" option on the main menu.
- Click the treasure chest labeled with "Spin".
- Enter your code into the field that pops up in the bottom left corner of your screen and hit "Redeem".
Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes
- 760KISKRAZY
- 750KINSANE!
- HAHA740K!
- SMA4LLFRY
- RIGHT720
- 710KOMG!!
- BAM700K
- UNLOCK690K!
- SCORCHINGSUMMER
- BIGB1RD
- 3LAPSED!
- SORRYMOBILE
- POW680K!
- 670AHH
- FLYH1GH!
- ITSTIMEEE
- GIFTEDFROMABOVE
- 660ALMOST
- 650ISMADD!
- AYO640K!
- JEEZ630
- WOWZER620!
- MOSTH4TED
- ITSTIME!!
- TRUEMENACE
- THXFOR610!!
- OMG600K!!!
- DAHUNT2024
- HIGH590
- POS1T1V1TY
- SPR34DL0V3
- 580FLAMES
- VALENTINES2024
- 570FAVS
- LAGFIXX
- CLEANREB00T
- N3WW0RLD!
- ILOV3C4NDY
- HYPEWHOLECAKE
- YOOO560
- 550POGG
- 540DAYUM
- 530GYAT
- SHEEESH520!!
- WINTAH2023
- NEWY34R2024!
- LAVAPARTY
- KOLDKRAZE!
- LUVYALL
- 510KWOWW
- 500KVIIBE!
- WANOFIXES
- K1NGOFB3ASTS
- LIBERATION!
- PRESENT4YALL
- GETTINTHERE490
- SUPEREVENT!
- HEARDADRUMS
- WECLOSE480
- JOYBOYY
- QU1CKR3B00T
- CHEF470K
- 460KRAZY!
- SIZZLIN450
- 440KEEPHITTIN
- 430TOOMUCH
- 420BLAZE
- CRAZYYY410!
- LETSGOO400
- SHEEESH390!
- 380ALMOST
- TOX1C
- TOURNYCLASH
- P4TIENC3!
- QUIKREBOOT
- WEBACKBABYYY
- 370MADDD
- PULLINGSTRINGZ
- FULL360!
- 350HAPPY
- TECHNOBOX
- HYPETIME!
- PITYUP!
- 340NEVERENDS!
- 330WEUP!
- 320THXGUYS!
- 310KEEPGOING
- 300KWOW
- HYPEFIX!
- SKYH1GH!
- KINGJUNGL3
- 4TTRACTI0N
- OMG100M
- 2HAPPY290
- TOOKRAZY280
- 270TOOINSANE
- 260BELIEVE
- LIGHTNINGHYPE
- KRAZYGASSED
- GETKRAZYY!
- 250QUARTER!
- 240GASSED
- 230GANGG
- BUGFIXOP
- TOOHAPPYBRO
- APPRECIATIVE
- LIT210
- BRO220K
- YESSIRBIG200!
- NEVERSTOP
- ITKEEPSCOMING!
- DUBMINER
- CANTSTOP
- 190KWOWBRUH
- GOCRAZY180!
- 170KKRAZY
- FREECASHBRO
- KRAZYSUPPORT
- 160WOW
- DRACOMASTA
- KAIDOBEAST
- GOKRAZY150
- 140KAGAIN
- FATSTACKZ
- RAININGGEMS!
- GEARFOOOOURTH
- ITJUSTDONTSTOP
- WINTERDAYZ
- GOLDENDAYZ
- LETSGOO130K
Looking for codes for other anime-themed Roblox games? We've got your back with our codes guides for other popular games like Shindo Life, Type Soul, Anime Reborn, Peroxide, and King Legacy.