If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox Heroes Online codes: all active codes for free rare & epic spins

All the Heroes Online codes you can redeem for free rare and epic spins!
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A blue-haired Roblox character stands against a stormy background.

Heroes Online codes give you extra and more powerful spins for free, which can greatly reduce the time it takes you to get better Quirks for your character.

Working codes for Heroes Online are a little thin on the ground right now, but below we've got a complete list so that you can be sure you haven't missed out.

Read on for a complete list of Heroes Online codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

Heroes Online codes [July 2021]

The following codes are currently available to redeem in Heroes Online:

  • Super7: 7x spins

Below is a list of expired Heroes Online codes. These can no longer be redeemed for free spins, but we've included them here so that you can easily check any codes you find to see if they've already been and gone.

Expired Heroes Online codes:

  • 2018
  • 2kids
  • BLOODLINES
  • Bizarre
  • Bloxnote
  • Bloxxit
  • Bluebird
  • DelayPlatinum
  • ErenYeager!
  • GearGearNoMi
  • Gentle
  • Grateful
  • hallowhallowOnthewall
  • Heroborne
  • Iggy
  • Jannnuaryy
  • Lawliet
  • LegendSwords
  • LilDeluxe
  • Mentoris
  • Naturia
  • Onnnline
  • Rebirth
  • Relllease
  • Shinnnobi
  • sansOnline
  • season4
  • shinobiX
  • TheLastOne
  • TomuraCrisis
  • Tsukuyomi
  • VillainsOnlinnne
  • VolumeWinning
  • Witcher
  • YareYare

How to redeem codes in Heroes Online

To redeem codes in Heroes Online, simply launch the game and go to CODES in the main menu. Enter your code to redeem your free spins!

That's all for this month, but keep an eye on this page to discover more Heroes Online codes as they're released. In the meantime, if you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

When not tending to her guides spreadsheets, Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Guides

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch