Roblox Heroes Online codes: all active codes for free rare & epic spins

Heroes Online codes give you extra and more powerful spins for free, which can greatly reduce the time it takes you to get better Quirks for your character.

Working codes for Heroes Online are a little thin on the ground right now, but below we've got a complete list so that you can be sure you haven't missed out.

Read on for a complete list of Heroes Online codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

Heroes Online codes [July 2021]

The following codes are currently available to redeem in Heroes Online:

Super7: 7x spins

Below is a list of expired Heroes Online codes. These can no longer be redeemed for free spins, but we've included them here so that you can easily check any codes you find to see if they've already been and gone.

Expired Heroes Online codes:

2018

2kids

BLOODLINES

Bizarre

Bloxnote

Bloxxit

Bluebird

DelayPlatinum

ErenYeager!

GearGearNoMi

Gentle

Grateful

hallowhallowOnthewall

Heroborne

Iggy

Jannnuaryy

Lawliet

LegendSwords

LilDeluxe

Mentoris

Naturia

Onnnline

Rebirth

Relllease

Shinnnobi

sansOnline

season4

shinobiX

TheLastOne

TomuraCrisis

Tsukuyomi

VillainsOnlinnne

VolumeWinning

Witcher

YareYare

How to redeem codes in Heroes Online

To redeem codes in Heroes Online, simply launch the game and go to CODES in the main menu. Enter your code to redeem your free spins!

That's all for this month, but keep an eye on this page to discover more Heroes Online codes as they're released.