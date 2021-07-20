Roblox Imposter codes: all codes for free cosmetic items

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Imposter codes give you access to unique free cosmetic items in this Among Us-inspired Roblox game. If you want to make your character stand out in a sea of space-suited figures, these free dress-up items are a good start.

On this page, we've made all the active codes you can currently redeem in Imposter, and we've also put together some instructions on how to redeem them.

Imposter codes [July 2021]

Below is a list of all working codes in Imposter, as well as details of what rewards you get for redeeming them:

  • BETA: Animal Hoodie top
  • GAMER: – Cap hat
  • ilikeyacutg: Mohawk hairstyle
  • ROCKTOBER: High Noon Halloween Event hat

The codes listed below are no longer available to redeem in Imposter. We've included them here so you can check any codes you find against the expired list.

Expired Imposter codes:

  • 6M
  • halloween2020
  • socialdistance
  • sorryforthedelay
  • Xmas2020

How to redeem codes in Imposter

After launching Imposter, you redeem Imposter codes from inside the game's lobby — so be aware that if you join in mid-game, you will have to wait until you return to the lobby screen before you can redeem a code.

Once inside the lobby the codes button should be clearly visible, so click on it to enter your code and redeem your free cosmetics!

That's everything on Imposter codes for now, but check back regularly, as we'll be updating this list as new codes are released. If you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

