Roblox King Piece codes list [June 2021]: redeem King Legacy codes for free Beli

King Piece codes offer players a quick and easy way to get lots of free bonuses, from hundreds of thousands of free Beli to free gems or stat resets. Below we'll walk you through an up-to-date list of King Piece codes, before delving into what King Piece codes actually are and how to redeem them.

Roblox King Piece codes list:

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 3 Gems (NEW)

- 3 Gems 300MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset GASGAS - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem BECKYSTYLE - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli KINGPIECECOMEBACK - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli PEODIZ - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli REDBIRD - 250,000 Beli

So those are all the currently active King Piece codes we've found, but they won't last forever. Codes expire after a certain time in most Roblox games, so below I've listed all the expired King Piece codes to avoid confusion.

Expired King Piece codes list:

150KLIKES | 200MVISITS | 300KFAV | DINOXLIVE | BRACHIO | NEWDRAGON | 100KFAV | 100KLIKES | 100MVISITS | 200KFAV | 20MVISIT | 22KLIKE | 23KLIKE | 26KLIKES | 35MVISIT | 45KLIKES | 45MVISIT | 50KLIKES | 60MVISITS | 70KLIKES | 80MVISITS | 90KFAVORITES | ALLO | BECKCOMEBACK | BESTEVIL | DOUGH | DRAGONISSTRONG | MAKALOV | MERRY CHRISTMAS | MIUMA | OPOP | PEERAPAT | QUAKEQUAKE | REDUCELAGMAP | SAMURAI | SHADOW | SNOW | SPINO | STRING | TANTAIGAMING | THANAKORN | THREERAMATE | UPDATEGEM

What are King Piece codes?

King Piece codes are codes created by the developer of the game and passed onto its players so they can be redeemed for free in-game currency and other rewards. It's by far the simplest way to get such a large amount of Beli, so it's well worth doing.

Most codes in King Piece give you lots of free Beli, but you'll also occasionally find other types of rewards with certain codes, such as free gems, and free stat refunds.

How to redeem King Piece codes

To redeem your King Piece codes, all you have to do is play King Legacy, and then click on the word "Menu" on the left, just below your health bar. Then click on the "Code" button.

In the window that appears you can enter each code one at a time, clicking Accept after each one to earn the free rewards.

Here is a screenshot with the steps for redeeming King Piece codes highlighted.

That concludes our page on codes for King Piece/King Legacy.