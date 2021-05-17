If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox King Piece codes list [June 2021]: redeem King Legacy codes for free Beli

Here's an updated list of King Piece codes to redeem
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Updated on
Promotional art for Roblox game King Legacy, or King Piece, showing a character running towards the screen holding a glowing purple weapon in their teeth.

King Piece codes offer players a quick and easy way to get lots of free bonuses, from hundreds of thousands of free Beli to free gems or stat resets. Below we'll walk you through an up-to-date list of King Piece codes, before delving into what King Piece codes actually are and how to redeem them.

Roblox King Piece codes list

Below is a full list of all active King Piece codes for June 2021:

Roblox King Piece codes list:

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 3 Gems (NEW)
  • 300MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
  • 250KLIKES - Stat Reset
  • GASGAS - 1 Gem
  • BECKYSTYLE - 100,000 Beli
  • KINGPIECECOMEBACK - 100,000 Beli
  • PEODIZ - 100,000 Beli
  • REDBIRD - 250,000 Beli

So those are all the currently active King Piece codes we've found, but they won't last forever. Codes expire after a certain time in most Roblox games, so below I've listed all the expired King Piece codes to avoid confusion.

Expired King Piece codes list:

150KLIKES | 200MVISITS | 300KFAV | DINOXLIVE | BRACHIO | NEWDRAGON | 100KFAV | 100KLIKES | 100MVISITS | 200KFAV | 20MVISIT | 22KLIKE | 23KLIKE | 26KLIKES | 35MVISIT | 45KLIKES | 45MVISIT | 50KLIKES | 60MVISITS | 70KLIKES | 80MVISITS | 90KFAVORITES | ALLO | BECKCOMEBACK | BESTEVIL | DOUGH | DRAGONISSTRONG | MAKALOV | MERRY CHRISTMAS | MIUMA | OPOP | PEERAPAT | QUAKEQUAKE | REDUCELAGMAP | SAMURAI | SHADOW | SNOW | SPINO | STRING | TANTAIGAMING | THANAKORN | THREERAMATE | UPDATEGEM

What are King Piece codes?

King Piece codes are codes created by the developer of the game and passed onto its players so they can be redeemed for free in-game currency and other rewards. It's by far the simplest way to get such a large amount of Beli, so it's well worth doing.

Most codes in King Piece give you lots of free Beli, but you'll also occasionally find other types of rewards with certain codes, such as free gems, and free stat refunds.

How to redeem King Piece codes

To redeem your King Piece codes, all you have to do is play King Legacy, and then click on the word "Menu" on the left, just below your health bar. Then click on the "Code" button.

In the window that appears you can enter each code one at a time, clicking Accept after each one to earn the free rewards.

A screenshot from Roblox game King Legacy, or King Piece, highlighting the steps required to redeem codes.
Here is a screenshot with the steps for redeeming King Piece codes highlighted.

That concludes our page on codes for King Piece/King Legacy. Stick around for more on Roblox, from our Roblox promo codes list to our page on the best Roblox games out there right now.

