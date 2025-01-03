Roblox: Lootify codes January 2025
All new Lootify codes and how to redeem them
Looking for all the latest Lootify codes to redeem this January? Lootify is a dungeon-crawling RPG experience in Roblox, where rolling for upgraded gear and crafting supplies is essential if you want to progress. To help you along the way, you can redeem codes in-game for a medley of entirely free in-game rewards like Potions, Coins, Rerolls, and more!
In the guide below, you'll find an up-to-date list of all the currently active Lootify codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them one by one.
In this guide:
All working Lootify codes
Here are all the current working codes in Lootify:
- POWERFIXED: 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II
- POTION: 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II
- LOOTIFYHYPEHYPE: 1x Jingle Bell
- COIN: 1,000x Coin
Last updated: 3rd January 2025
How do I redeem codes in Lootify?
Not sure how to redeem Lootify codes? Don't worry - all you need to do is launch the Lootify experience in Roblox, then in the lobby area click the cog icon in the top-right corner of your screen.
At the bottom of the settings window that appears, there's a "Code" text box. Type (or copy/paste) your code into this box and click the green "Redeem" button to redeem the code for free rewards!
All expired Lootify codes
There are currently no expired Lootify codes, but we'll be sure to update this page as the above codes begin to expire to keep you in the loop!
