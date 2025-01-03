Roblox: Lootify codes January 2025

Looking for all the latest Lootify codes to redeem this January? Lootify is a dungeon-crawling RPG experience in Roblox, where rolling for upgraded gear and crafting supplies is essential if you want to progress. To help you along the way, you can redeem codes in-game for a medley of entirely free in-game rewards like Potions, Coins, Rerolls, and more!

In the guide below, you'll find an up-to-date list of all the currently active Lootify codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them one by one.

In this guide:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Lootify codes

Here are all the current working codes in Lootify:

POWERFIXED : 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II

: 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II POTION : 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II

: 1x EXP Potion II, 1x Luck Potion II, 1x Roll Speed Potion II, 1x Coin Potion II LOOTIFYHYPEHYPE : 1x Jingle Bell

: 1x Jingle Bell COIN: 1,000x Coin

Last updated: 3rd January 2025

How do I redeem codes in Lootify?

Not sure how to redeem Lootify codes? Don't worry - all you need to do is launch the Lootify experience in Roblox, then in the lobby area click the cog icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

Follow the arrows to redeem codes in Rate My Car. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Lootify

At the bottom of the settings window that appears, there's a "Code" text box. Type (or copy/paste) your code into this box and click the green "Redeem" button to redeem the code for free rewards!

All expired Lootify codes

There are currently no expired Lootify codes, but we'll be sure to update this page as the above codes begin to expire to keep you in the loop!

With that, our guide listing all the newest active Go Fishing codes comes to an end. For free rewards in other popular Roblox games, check out our guides on all the Rate My Car codes, SpongeBob Tower Defense codes, Squid Game X codes, Blox Fruits codes, and more!