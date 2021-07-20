If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes: all codes for free shards and coins

Redeem these codes for free shards and coins in Ninja Legends 2
Three Roblox ninja mechs against a red, blue, and pinkish-purple background.

Ninja Legends 2 codes can be redeemed for free coins and shards in this popular Roblox parkour-and-ninjutsu simulator.

Read on below for a list of all Ninja Legends 2 codes you can redeem right now, as well as instructions on how to claim your free stuff.

Ninja Legends 2 codes [July 2021]

Below is a full list of working codes that you can currently redeem in Ninja Legends 2:

  • bossbattle300: 300 Shards
  • epictower350: 350 Coins
  • epicturrets450: 300 Shards
  • Firstplanet250: 250 Shards
  • newgame500: 500 Shards
  • powers500: 500 Shards
  • shurikencity500: 750 Coins
  • treeninja400: 400 Coins
  • waterfall500: 500 Shards

There are currently no expired codes in Ninja Legends 2. If and when some do expire, we'll list them here so you can still check them against any codes you find online.

How to redeem codes in Ninja Legends 2

Redeeming codes in Ninja Legends 2 is very easy. Launch the game and you should see a "Codes" button on the right side of the main screen. Press this and copy-paste a code into the text box to redeem your freebies.

That's all we know about Ninja Legends 2 codes right now. But if you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

