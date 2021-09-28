If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Roblox players are making loads of Squid Game games

The Netflix show, not to be confused with Splatoon
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
A selection of Squid Game-inspired games made by Roblox users. There are a lot of creepy doll faces.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama show that's been taking Netflix by storm recently, and it's inspired a whole bunch of Squid Game games on Roblox. The show pits folks against each other in games like tug-of-war, where the winners earn cash, and the losers earn, well, death. It's a fun (read: somehow even more sinister) twist on the battle royale genre. It reminds me a bit of when the Hunger Games films inspired loads of Minecraft mods.

As spotted by IGN, a number of these are appearing in Roblox's "popular" section. High on the list right now are some oh-so-subtle renamings like Fish Game, Hexa Game, and hell, just straight-up Squid Game.

A quick search of "Squid Game" on the Roblox site reveals even more dubiously-named experiences too. While some of them recreate just one challenge from the show, others have a collection of the grim games from various episodes. A lot of them use the terrifying doll you can see in the Squid Game trailer as their cover art as well. Sure, it's eye-catching, but did it need to be a terrifying doll?

The doll is part of the "red light, green light" game where one person (or, doll) commands players to move on a green light, or stop on a red light (like Grandma's footsteps). If she catches you moving on a red light, goodbye. One Roblox user has even added said doll into their Siren Head horror game. We're going down a dark path that I would not like to follow.

Speaking to Deadline, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Squid Game could be the platform's "biggest show ever", so I'm already wondering what it will inspire next. A quick search for any other games or mods has brought me to this horrific GTA 5 skin set, so that's quite enough for me for today.

