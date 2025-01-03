Roblox: Rate My Car codes January 2025

Looking for all the latest Rate My Car codes to redeem this January? If you're a fan of creating and customising the most gorgeous cars possible, then Rate My Car is likely to be right up your alley. But to become the true star of the show and beat out the competition with the best car possible, you need lots of Cash. And one of the easiest ways to get Cash is by redeeming codes.

Below we've made your job as easy as possible by collecting up all the currently working Rate My Car codes in one place, so you can redeem them all at once for tonnes of extra Cash!

All working Rate My Car codes

Here are all the current working codes in Rate My Car:

400k : 300x Cash

: 300x Cash Release : 250x Cash

: 250x Cash secret : 250x Cash

: 250x Cash rmc: 250x Cash

Last updated: 3rd January 2025

How do I redeem codes in Rate My Car?

It's extremely easy to redeem codes in Rate My Car. First, launch Rate My Car in Roblox. Then, once you're in the lobby, click on the "Codes" button in the top-right corner of your screen.

Follow the arrows to redeem codes in Rate My Car. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Rate My Car

Once the codes window has appeared in the middle of your screen, click on the text box that says "Enter Code Here..." and type (or copy/paste) your desired code(s) from the list above. Once you're ready, click the green "REDEEM" button to redeem the code for free rewards!

All expired Rate My Car codes

There are currently no expired Rate My Car codes, but we'll be sure to update this page as the above codes begin to expire to keep you in the loop!

