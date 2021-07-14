If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox Ro-Ghoul codes: all codes for free Yen, RC Cells, and more

A list of Ro-Ghoul codes for free Yen, RC Cells, and cosmetics.
A ghoulish Roblox character stands against a smoky red background.

Ro-Ghoul codes are a quick way of boosting your reserves of Yen and RC Cells in this popular Roblox title, and can also sometimes be redeemed for fun cosmetic extras.

Without codes, you'll need to spend a lot of your time in Ro-Ghoul grinding for the two in-game currencies. While there aren't enough free codes to keep you from ever having to grind again, these single-use codes can give you a helpful leg up now and again.

On this page, you can see a comprehensive list of active Ro-Ghoul codes, as well as find out how to redem them.

Ro-Ghoul codes list [July 2021]

The following Ro-Ghoul codes are confirmed as working as of this month:

  • !Code 1M FAVS: 1,000,000 Yen & 1,000,000 RC Cells
  • !Code 500MV: 500,000 Yen & 500,000 RC Cells
  • !Code ANNIVERSARY-2: 2,020,000 Yen & 2,020,000 RC Cells
  • !Code HNY2020: 50,000 Yen & 500,000 RC Cells
  • !Code Sub22KMz: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2xAomSakarin: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2EDITTY: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2GoldenOwl: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2ibemaine: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2Praveen: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2Roball: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2Sagee4: 50,000 Yen
  • !Code Sub2Axiore: 50,000 Yen
  • !ibeMask: Mask item
  • !RoballMask: Mask item
  • !Roziku: Green Hair
  • !TrafMask: Mask item

By contrast, the below codes are confirmed to be no longer working. We've included this list here so you can check any codes you find against it.

Expired Ro-Ghoul codes:

  • !Code 300MV
  • !Code FollowGODisPP
  • !Code Sub2ItsBear
  • !Code Sub2KeizoHaHa
  • !Code Sub2MaTunMCS
  • !Code Sub2MIANNN
  • !Code Sub2NaiMark
  • !Code Sub2NanoProdigy
  • !Code Sub2RedDeMon
  • !Code Sub2Sky1Ms
  • !Code Sub2Telanthric
  • !Code Sub2Tokiitou
  • !Code Sub2КоПанда
  • !Code Traftheopest

How to redeem codes in Ro-Ghoul

You redeem Ro-Ghoul codes from within the game itself, so always begin by launching the game.

From there, open the in-game chat, either by clicking on the icon or by pressing the / key on your keyboard.

Type (or copy-paste to be safe) your chosen code into the in-game chat and press Enter. If the code works, a chat bubble will appear above your character's head confirming the rewards you've redeemed.

And there you have it — everything you need to know in order to redeem codes in Ro-Ghoul. If you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

