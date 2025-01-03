Roblox: SpongeBob Tower Defense codes January 2025

Looking for all the latest SpongeBob Tower Defense codes to redeem this January? SpongeBob TD is one of the latest in a long line of extremely popular Roblox Tower Defense games which gains its popularity in two ways: by being fun, and by adding popular characters from existing franchises. This time, it's SpongeBob's turn, and you must protect your base using towers which are also familiar characters such as Squidward, Patrick, and of course SpongeBob himself.

To help improve your chances of victory, you can redeem special SpongeBob TD codes for free rewards. These rewards range from EXP boosts to Gems, Trait Rerolls to Patties that you can use to feed and upgrade your towers. Below you can find the full up-to-date list of all working SpongeBob Tower Defense codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them in-game!

In this guide:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

Here are all the current working codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense:

BoostJuice: 10x Aged Patties, x2 EXP Multiplier, x2 Gems Multiplier

Last updated: 3rd January 2025

How do I redeem codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in SpongeBob TD? Here's how to do it.

First, launch the SpongeBob Tower Defense experience in Roblox. Once you're in the main menu, click on the purple "Codes" button on the left side of your screen. It's the one with the clam icon.

Follow the arrows to redeem codes in Rate My Car. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/SpongeBob Tower Defense

After that, a Codes window will appear in the middle of your screen. Click on the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE", and type (or copy/paste) any of the codes above into the box. Once you've made sure that you've copied the code correctly, click the green "Redeem" button to redeem the SpongeBob TD code for its free rewards!

All expired SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

NowThisIsOP

GemsOnGems

100KGoofyGoobers

25KHooray

SandysDojo

OneUp

With that, our guide listing all the newest active Go Fishing codes comes to an end. For free rewards in other popular Roblox games, check out our guides on all the Rate My Car codes, Lootify codes, Squid Game X codes, Blox Fruits codes, and more!