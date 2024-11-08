Type Soul codes November 2024: Free Soul Tickets and Blue Pills

Looking for all the newest Type Soul codes in Roblox? Type Soul, for those unaware, is a currently very popular Roblox game based on the anime Bleach. In it, you can choose your favourite Bleach character and work to improve your powers and abilities until you're truly unstoppable. And to help you reach that unstoppable stage even quicker, there's a wealth of free rewards to be obtain by redeeming Type Soul codes.

Different Type Soul codes will give you different rewards. The most basic ones will give you Soul Tickets and Blue Pills that you can use to respec your abilities to try out new builds; but you can also redeem some codes for Weapon and Element rerolls too. Below we've compiled a full and up-to-date list of all the newest and currently working Type Soul codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

In this guide:

New Type Soul codes

Below is the full list of all currently working and new Type Soul codes you can redeem right now:

whenwedance (NEW)

wheresmybuddy

yessirupdatetime

mythoughtsonthislater

reallycoolcodehaha

Last checked: 8th November 2024

How to redeem Type Soul codes

As with most Roblox games, the process of redeeming codes is very simple here. Follow these steps to redeem Type Soul codes:

Launch Type Soul in Roblox. Click the gift box icon in the top-left corner (third icon along). Enter your code into the text box in the centre of the screen. Hit "Enter" on your keyboard to redeem the code.

That's all there is to it! Of course, you'll have to make sure the code you've input is correctly spelt, and is still active. Most codes will expire after a certain amount of time. Speaking of which...

Expired Type Soul codes

Here is the full list of all expired Type Soul codes which will no longer work:

oopswandenexploded

500mvisitsthankyou

noreallythanksfor500m

letsget500mmore

ohsnapwaitsnapignis

thosewhoknowmango

secretcodethatgives1000rerolls

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell

weekendgiftorsomething

anotherbrickedshutdown

newrankedrewards3

sozforbrick

700kwoahthanks

avaricecascade

guesswhosback

nosrepphakudarework

tamaonetwothreefour

sozformobile

tamapackageone

newrankedrewards2

newrankedrewards

wednesdaypatchesmoreplz

whoops

redeem72024

lockinseason

ddanielisevil

lateupdatesareannoying

pointsplease

sorryforbank

stefan10kfollowers

tamasuigetsu

tamataisentwo

rankedplswork

visionaryrework

imsorry

1kcristi

yippeweekly

sorrybugs

teleportswentdown

anextracode

leafystray

mediarip://souls

tamaforyoutamaforall

weloveeduardo

mre10kfollowers

sorryfortheshutdowns

helpeduardosmentalsanity

itstypesoulfriday

meditation

vultures

apologycode

wereached400mvisits

angrycanadian

classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty

cowoesorry

cowoenuovaentvari

eduardocarrying

joshnosreppcristi

happyfortuneentvariblessing

streamericdoa

tamayaren

veil10k

higuys

youcanrollraresnow:)

explodeincident

tamastrikesagain

oops

cctokenfix

mreessay

qkidoexpansion

tamacodesareback

200klikeswoah

bararaqgbincident

codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak

idontdotheseoften

reallycooloriginalcodename

windwake

newbosseswow

blazblueincident

doomaroomeneverexisted

latenightbruh

whereiskendoweapondude

codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate

latenightfightnight

cristiqol

whatdoesheevendo

300mvisits

thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw

nuovarandomcode

tama62121

cristi10k

JEANETTEFOUND

tamarandomcode

timetravellermistake

therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace

gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin

thisisnotsigma

causethatstheupdateineed

ermwhatthetypesoul

yurrrrlistenman

thereisnosuchthing

tweakinpostupdate

hellopiety

abracadabra

hqrsepowered

arrogantecristi5k

2weekdelaywoah

putthesefoolishambitionstorest

imnotnamingitthat

500kdiscmemberswoo

lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol

thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim

quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude

readysetboomxdgetitbecauseboomboominokwhateverheresacode

7staredwardnewgate

AllAccordingToCake

canyougiftmeacinmightyomega

ineedasacredscrollindemonhuntertm

petgod101

code1

setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed

tamaverified

brovisitedhisfriends

350mvisitsalright

myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp

myrobloxneedstostopcrashing

oopscybers

ermwhattthetypesoul

entvari10k

youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou

sorryhopethishelps

setroboominda

senkuwascloudkageinjoedame

hakudanerfafter1000years

theresahiddennpcsomewhere

cursedgearruinsfriendships

cyberpoint

davehashit10kwow

thekiraeventparttwo

thekiraevent

Benihimebuff

nosreppbestaustraliandeveloperinthewholeworld

almightyeye

breathlesspumpkle

tsugokusenku

somethingrandom

canyouwrap

mobileflashpd

johnboomingg

robloxban

avengerlevelthreat

threatneutralized

100mlikes

afkworld

lightsegunda

robotcowoe

soulianstreak

rankedseason2

balancedbalance

ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking

johnbooming

kamehamehax3

khaoticyachty

luisvonmarco

nuovaprimadon

pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid

supasta

awesomesauce

badquincy

bloodedged

cowoe10k

delayedwhoops

devilgene

doomatearoom

drakos10k

eduardobrg10k

happyeaster

khaotic10k

nuova10k

nuovalovesquincy

ohwowcool

quickshutdown

quincyktillmybonesdecay

sorry4ranked3

sorryfortheinconvenienceee

spiritgun

sundayupdate

woahreal

joedame

jayomalawfirm

100kfavourites

10klikes

20klikes

35klikes

3shikaireroll

55klikes

80Klikes

apologyforlate

championship

championshipandmasteryboxes

clanwarupdate

contentcoming

eduardobrg

fixedoldcode

happyhalloween

haveagoodday

latenightupdate

mainmenufixes

middayfixes

midtermsover

newclangamesoon

newclanwargame

newcodeoldbugged

newgame

resetclan

segundanextupdate

shikaireroll

shutdownsrry

slowpace

soonupdates

sorryfordelays

sorryforshutdown

sorryforthat

tamaiscool

thehonoredone

tradehub

triplethreat

tyforfollows

updatecomingsoon

watermelon

weareback

