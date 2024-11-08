Type Soul codes November 2024: Free Soul Tickets and Blue Pills
Redeem these Type Soul codes for free Soul Tickets!
Looking for all the newest Type Soul codes in Roblox? Type Soul, for those unaware, is a currently very popular Roblox game based on the anime Bleach. In it, you can choose your favourite Bleach character and work to improve your powers and abilities until you're truly unstoppable. And to help you reach that unstoppable stage even quicker, there's a wealth of free rewards to be obtain by redeeming Type Soul codes.
Different Type Soul codes will give you different rewards. The most basic ones will give you Soul Tickets and Blue Pills that you can use to respec your abilities to try out new builds; but you can also redeem some codes for Weapon and Element rerolls too. Below we've compiled a full and up-to-date list of all the newest and currently working Type Soul codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.
In this guide:
New Type Soul codes
Below is the full list of all currently working and new Type Soul codes you can redeem right now:
- whenwedance (NEW)
- wheresmybuddy
- yessirupdatetime
- mythoughtsonthislater
- reallycoolcodehaha
Last checked: 8th November 2024
How to redeem Type Soul codes
As with most Roblox games, the process of redeeming codes is very simple here. Follow these steps to redeem Type Soul codes:
- Launch Type Soul in Roblox.
- Click the gift box icon in the top-left corner (third icon along).
- Enter your code into the text box in the centre of the screen.
- Hit "Enter" on your keyboard to redeem the code.
That's all there is to it! Of course, you'll have to make sure the code you've input is correctly spelt, and is still active. Most codes will expire after a certain amount of time. Speaking of which...
Expired Type Soul codes
Here is the full list of all expired Type Soul codes which will no longer work:
- oopswandenexploded
- 500mvisitsthankyou
- noreallythanksfor500m
- letsget500mmore
- ohsnapwaitsnapignis
- thosewhoknowmango
- secretcodethatgives1000rerolls
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell
- weekendgiftorsomething
- anotherbrickedshutdown
- newrankedrewards3
- sozforbrick
- 700kwoahthanks
- avaricecascade
- guesswhosback
- nosrepphakudarework
- tamaonetwothreefour
- sozformobile
- tamapackageone
- newrankedrewards2
- newrankedrewards
- wednesdaypatchesmoreplz
- whoops
- redeem72024
- lockinseason
- ddanielisevil
- lateupdatesareannoying
- pointsplease
- sorryforbank
- stefan10kfollowers
- tamasuigetsu
- tamataisentwo
- rankedplswork
- visionaryrework
- imsorry
- 1kcristi
- yippeweekly
- sorrybugs
- teleportswentdown
- anextracode
- leafystray
- mediarip://souls
- tamaforyoutamaforall
- weloveeduardo
- mre10kfollowers
- sorryfortheshutdowns
- helpeduardosmentalsanity
- itstypesoulfriday
- meditation
- vultures
- apologycode
- wereached400mvisits
- angrycanadian
- classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty
- cowoesorry
- cowoenuovaentvari
- eduardocarrying
- joshnosreppcristi
- happyfortuneentvariblessing
- streamericdoa
- tamayaren
- veil10k
- higuys
- youcanrollraresnow:)
- explodeincident
- tamastrikesagain
- oops
- cctokenfix
- mreessay
- qkidoexpansion
- tamacodesareback
- 200klikeswoah
- bararaqgbincident
- codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak
- idontdotheseoften
- reallycooloriginalcodename
- windwake
- newbosseswow
- blazblueincident
- doomaroomeneverexisted
- latenightbruh
- whereiskendoweapondude
- codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate
- latenightfightnight
- cristiqol
- whatdoesheevendo
- 300mvisits
- thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw
- nuovarandomcode
- tama62121
- cristi10k
- JEANETTEFOUND
- tamarandomcode
- timetravellermistake
- therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace
- gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin
- thisisnotsigma
- causethatstheupdateineed
- ermwhatthetypesoul
- yurrrrlistenman
- thereisnosuchthing
- tweakinpostupdate
- hellopiety
- abracadabra
- hqrsepowered
- arrogantecristi5k
- 2weekdelaywoah
- putthesefoolishambitionstorest
- imnotnamingitthat
- 500kdiscmemberswoo
- lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol
- thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim
- quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude
- readysetboomxdgetitbecauseboomboominokwhateverheresacode
- 7staredwardnewgate
- AllAccordingToCake
- canyougiftmeacinmightyomega
- ineedasacredscrollindemonhuntertm
- petgod101
- code1
- setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed
- tamaverified
- brovisitedhisfriends
- 350mvisitsalright
- myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp
- myrobloxneedstostopcrashing
- oopscybers
- ermwhattthetypesoul
- entvari10k
- youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou
- sorryhopethishelps
- setroboominda
- senkuwascloudkageinjoedame
- hakudanerfafter1000years
- theresahiddennpcsomewhere
- cursedgearruinsfriendships
- cyberpoint
- davehashit10kwow
- thekiraeventparttwo
- thekiraevent
- Benihimebuff
- nosreppbestaustraliandeveloperinthewholeworld
- almightyeye
- breathlesspumpkle
- tsugokusenku
- somethingrandom
- canyouwrap
- mobileflashpd
- johnboomingg
- robloxban
- avengerlevelthreat
- threatneutralized
- 100mlikes
- afkworld
- lightsegunda
- robotcowoe
- soulianstreak
- rankedseason2
- balancedbalance
- ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking
- johnbooming
- kamehamehax3
- khaoticyachty
- luisvonmarco
- nuovaprimadon
- pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid
- supasta
- awesomesauce
- badquincy
- bloodedged
- cowoe10k
- delayedwhoops
- devilgene
- doomatearoom
- drakos10k
- eduardobrg10k
- happyeaster
- khaotic10k
- nuova10k
- nuovalovesquincy
- ohwowcool
- quickshutdown
- quincyktillmybonesdecay
- sorry4ranked3
- sorryfortheinconvenienceee
- spiritgun
- sundayupdate
- woahreal
- joedame
- jayomalawfirm
- 100kfavourites
- 10klikes
- 20klikes
- 35klikes
- 3shikaireroll
- 55klikes
- 80Klikes
- apologyforlate
- championship
- championshipandmasteryboxes
- clanwarupdate
- contentcoming
- eduardobrg
- fixedoldcode
- happyhalloween
- haveagoodday
- latenightupdate
- mainmenufixes
- middayfixes
- midtermsover
- newclangamesoon
- newclanwargame
- newcodeoldbugged
- newgame
- resetclan
- segundanextupdate
- shikaireroll
- shutdownsrry
- slowpace
- soonupdates
- sorryfordelays
- sorryforshutdown
- sorryforthat
- tamaiscool
- thehonoredone
- tradehub
- triplethreat
- tyforfollows
- updatecomingsoon
- watermelon
- weareback
