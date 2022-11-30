If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rockstar ban crypto and NFTs from GTA Online roleplay servers

They're telling servers using the controversial tech to cease and desist
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
GTA Online ran a St Valentine's Day event in February 2022.

Grand Theft Auto Online players are forbidden from using the game’s roleplay servers for “commercial exploitation”, according to new guidelines set out by developers Rockstar which includes selling loot boxes, virtual currencies, corporate sponsorships, and anything to do with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Sorry, crypto bros. The ban on crypto and NFTs echoes Mojang’s statement from this summer scuppering players who wanted to incorporate the controversial technologies into Minecraft.

Watch on YouTube
GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update this summer let you chuck patrons out of your nightclub.

Ars Technica report that the new guidelines issued by Rockstar were in response to an RP server created in September by rapper and GTA Online player Lil Durk. Called The Trenches, this community was advertising integration with brands and an NFT drop for access to stuff exclusive to the server. Rockstar's statement came a few days before Trenches were told by the developer to shut down their activities, and it was updated a few days later, but the timing may have been coincidental.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Trenches said they were working with Rockstar to find an “amicable solution”, but confirmed they’d been asked to cease operating by lawyers acting on behalf of Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive. It's worth noting that Take-Two’s CEO said the company was a “big believer” in NFTs and blockchain last November, so a little weird.

While Rockstar, Mojang and Valve have rejected tech such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the blockchain for now, other developers and publishers seem to be increasingly keen on them. Square Enix’s president Yosuke Matsuda came out strongly in favour of NFTs and blockchain back in January, calling them the future of fun.

Publishers such as Sega are also sniffing around NFTs, registering the trademark for “Sega NFTs” at the start of this year. As Alice Bee noted with No Man’s Sky though, sometimes players can find some interesting uses for their own cryptocurrency in games.

GTA V is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30, which includes access to GTA Online.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch