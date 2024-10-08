Rockstar finally reveal Red Dead Redemption PC port for October 2024 release, together with Undead Nightmare

One of the games industry's worst-kept secrets, the PC version of Red Dead Redemption, is a worst-kept secret no longer. After an unconscionable period of leakage, Rockstar have at last confirmed the open world port, together with a PC version of its Undead Nightmare expansion - they're coming to Rockstar Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 29th 2024. Picture craggy old John Marston riding into town at sunset, whooping and firing six-shooters at the clouds. Actually, don't picture anything - that's what videos are for! Find the announcement trailer below.

You'll be able to buy both Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare as one package, with a bunch of PC-specific features and tune-ups, including the below:

Native 4K resolution and beyond at up to 144hz on supported hardware Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) Full keyboard and mouse support Upscaling technologies support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation Adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more

One thing the press release doesn't mention is multiplayer. The console game allowed up to 16 barking buckeroos to roam a version of the single player world. I remember having great fun with a preview build on Xbox 360, engaging in Mexican stand-offs and getting knocked off my horse. But what I mostly recall, and cherish, about Red Dead Redemption is how wonderfully buggy it was at launch. Here's another, funnier video.

Red Dead Redemption Bloopers, Glitches & Silly Stuff 1 (Reupload) (by BenBuja) Watch on YouTube

That's all there is to say, at this point. I'm not sure I'm desperate to play the original RDR again, with Red Dead Redemption 2 already available on PC, but if you're an avid Rockstar-gazer, it's something to fill the void between now and the release of GTA 6.