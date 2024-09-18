Rockstar leak more clues of a Red Dead Redemption PC remaster

It's been long suspected (if not officially confirmed) that the first Red Dead Redemption will be getting a PC remaster some time in the near future. We've already seen a description for the PC version appear briefly on the PlayStation store (of all places). And earlier this year a snoopy fan of the studio who monitors the backend of Rockstar's launcher found similar game descriptions buried amid metadata. Yesterday, that same practice yielded yet another clue - the game's Steam app number.

The tidbit comes from Xitter user "TezFunz2", who has committed to a kind of cyber stakeout of Rockstar's online properties. The Steam app number in itself is not much information. You can view and track the game now via Steamdb, if you're so inclined. But it won't show any real info until the store page is actually live (in theory, anyway). Even so, it counts as another step towards the 2010 open world western finally hitting PC. We already know from the PlayStation store leak that the port will include "PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates."

There was a brief moment when it looked like the rootin' tootin' remaster would be shelved, following the lacklustre release of the remastered GTA Trilogy, which came out horrendously buggy and visually garbled (it even had to be briefly taken down from sale to remove unlicensed music). But it seems like work is resuming on it after all.

It's worth noting that a developer can add apps to Steam as unnamed items long before release. So this doesn't necessarily mean the remaster will be out soon. But a year has now passed since similar ports were released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. And 14 years since the game's first appearance on PS3. Maybe that's enough time to get a PC version sorted?

Anyway, yes. Leaks are fun. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 was itself leaked on LinkedIn back in 2018 (more like LEAKEDIn, amirite?).