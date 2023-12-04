If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rockstar put GTA 6 trailer live early after more leaks across social media, confirms 2025 release date

First trailer is live right now

The logo for GTA 6 with release date coming 2025
Image credit: Take-Two Interactive
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Rockstar have uploaded the first GTA 6 trailer ahead of schedule this evening after a second leak saw the whole thing get plastered across social media. Tomorrow, December 5th at 2pm GMT, was meant to be the grand reveal of GTA 6's first trailer, but Rockstar have put the whole thing live early, confirming that, yes, it is going to be called GTA 6, and it's coming in 2025.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," Rockstar Xweeted tonight, after footage once again found its way online. Indeed, in the space of the last 30 minutes, I've been pointed to two different versions of the same leaked trailer, both with and without sound, albeit with some fool watermarking the whole thing with giant all-caps "BUY BTC" plastered in front of it.

Fortunately, Rockstar have uploaded the proper thing to YouTube, where you can see the full 90-second trailer as intended. Soundtracked by Tom Petty's "A Long Road", I must say, it looks pretty spectacular, and I'm looking forward to discussing it with the wider RPS Treehouse at a more sensible time tomorrow morning.

GTA 6 footage first leaked over the weekend after some TikTok footage was allegedly leaked by the son of a Rockstar employee. That small snippet was but mere seconds long, however, whereas tonight's leak was the trailer in full. It's currently unclear how the trailer found its way online.

So what do you think of the trailer, now it's up and out in the wild? Let us know in the comments below.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

GTA 6

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Rockstar Games Shooter
About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Comments