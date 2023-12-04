Rockstar put GTA 6 trailer live early after more leaks across social media, confirms 2025 release date

Rockstar have uploaded the first GTA 6 trailer ahead of schedule this evening after a second leak saw the whole thing get plastered across social media. Tomorrow, December 5th at 2pm GMT, was meant to be the grand reveal of GTA 6's first trailer, but Rockstar have put the whole thing live early, confirming that, yes, it is going to be called GTA 6, and it's coming in 2025.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," Rockstar Xweeted tonight, after footage once again found its way online. Indeed, in the space of the last 30 minutes, I've been pointed to two different versions of the same leaked trailer, both with and without sound, albeit with some fool watermarking the whole thing with giant all-caps "BUY BTC" plastered in front of it.

Fortunately, Rockstar have uploaded the proper thing to YouTube, where you can see the full 90-second trailer as intended. Soundtracked by Tom Petty's "A Long Road", I must say, it looks pretty spectacular, and I'm looking forward to discussing it with the wider RPS Treehouse at a more sensible time tomorrow morning.

GTA 6 footage first leaked over the weekend after some TikTok footage was allegedly leaked by the son of a Rockstar employee. That small snippet was but mere seconds long, however, whereas tonight's leak was the trailer in full. It's currently unclear how the trailer found its way online.

So what do you think of the trailer, now it's up and out in the wild? Let us know in the comments below.