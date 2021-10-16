Rocksteady's Suicide Squad gets a new story trailer

Today's DC FanDome event brought another trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. There's still no gameplay, but the story trailer filled out the world, its cast, and heck, it's good fun. Watch it below.

Suicide Squad stars Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, with players able to control any one of them or team up in four-player online co-op. The basic setup is that the four villains are drafted to help the US government, with bombs implanted in their head should they disobey. And in this instance, they're being sent to kill the Justice League, who I guess are evil now, in an open world Metropolis.

I wasn't a big fan of other recent blockbuster comic book game trailers, like those for Square Enix's Guardians Of The Galaxy games. I like the above story trailer, though. It didn't make me ha-ha out loud, but it's snappy and it didn't make me cringe. A low bar cleared.

We're still waiting to see how it actually plays, though. Rocksteady previously made the Batman Arkham games, with their best-in-class bow-ziff-pow combat. Part of the reason that worked so well was that it recreated how Batman fights in many of the comics and films, however. Hopefully Suicide Squad does the same - four times over, for the four very different characters you can control.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due to launch sometime in 2022.