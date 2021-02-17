Roguelike platformer 30XX launches in early access

Mega Man-y platformer 30XX is has blasted its way into early access. It's set 1000 years after its predecessor 20XX and it looks like, oh shoot, you'll need to try and save the world again. Funny how that always happens. The sequel also comes with new modes and features such as its level editor.

"Awaken a thousand years after 20XX to realize the world that needed you is gone, changed irreversibly by the advent of the Synthetic Mind and a human race that's lost the will to reach for the stars," say Batterystaple Games. "Explore the lush, verdant prison our world has become, and fight to save what remains."

You can play through 30XX in its standard roguelike mode where worlds are procedurally generated and get replaced when you die. This time around there's also the "Mega Mode" which generates a new playthrough but will only return you to the start of a stage when you die.

30XX also has a level editor which Batterystaple says will let you build chunks of levels or entire campaigns.

For its early access launch, 30XX has six level themes of the eight that are planned for the final launch. Batterystaple will be adding those during the year or so they plan to remain in early access along with "finale levels" and the game's ending.

You can find 30XX over on Steam where it's normally priced at $20. It's discounted by 10% to £13.94/€15.11/$17.99 until February 24th.

30XX happens to be one of the top ten games in February that we've been looking forward to.