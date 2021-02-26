If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roots Of Pacha shows off more co-op stone age farming

Discover the art of farming
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published
Roots Of Pacha - Two players stand in a field of crops. One is digging an irrigation trench while another fills it with water.

Gather round, fellow Stardewbut fans. Here's another look at Roots Of Pacha, the farming and town sim that's Stardewbut stone age. It was looking cute and creative when I stumbled upon it last year and a new trailer shows off even more of its early civilisation inspirations. It's also just netted its requested crowdfunding campaign total within a day.

"Help your once nomadic clan settle in a promised and fertile land," Soda Den say. "By connecting with nature you’ll develop Ideas to evolve, enrich your culture, relationships, and discover the mysteries of Pacha, mother nature."

Pacha has all the usual Stardewbut elements you'd expect: farming, mining, raising animals, and befriending townsfolk. With its stone age setting, you'll have to actually evolve your clan by discovering ideas like irrigation, animal taming, and new tools. The setting is certainly a handy explanation for why I've actually got to make my own axe.

More interesting though is that Pacha is being specifically developed with multiplayer in mind. Unlike many farming sims that are strictly singleplayer, or Stardew Valley which added multiplayer after launch, Pacha is planning co-op from the start. Working together with your community is an important theme of the game, after all.

Pacha also just launched a Kickstarter campaign a few days ago and has already met its funding goal and a couple stretch goals too. Next up on the stretch goal list is the "tundra region" which, if my eyes don't deceive me, includes a polar bear. Or whatever a prehistoric polar bear was. That's fingers crossed from me, then.

Roots Of Pacha is now expected in 2022. Soda Den say they're planning a closed alpha and beta versions for backers this April and early 2022, respectively. You can wishlist it over on Steam in the meantime.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles