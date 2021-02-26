Roots Of Pacha shows off more co-op stone age farming

Gather round, fellow Stardewbut fans. Here's another look at Roots Of Pacha, the farming and town sim that's Stardewbut stone age. It was looking cute and creative when I stumbled upon it last year and a new trailer shows off even more of its early civilisation inspirations. It's also just netted its requested crowdfunding campaign total within a day.

"Help your once nomadic clan settle in a promised and fertile land," Soda Den say. "By connecting with nature you’ll develop Ideas to evolve, enrich your culture, relationships, and discover the mysteries of Pacha, mother nature."

Pacha has all the usual Stardewbut elements you'd expect: farming, mining, raising animals, and befriending townsfolk. With its stone age setting, you'll have to actually evolve your clan by discovering ideas like irrigation, animal taming, and new tools. The setting is certainly a handy explanation for why I've actually got to make my own axe.

More interesting though is that Pacha is being specifically developed with multiplayer in mind. Unlike many farming sims that are strictly singleplayer, or Stardew Valley which added multiplayer after launch, Pacha is planning co-op from the start. Working together with your community is an important theme of the game, after all.

Pacha also just launched a Kickstarter campaign a few days ago and has already met its funding goal and a couple stretch goals too. Next up on the stretch goal list is the "tundra region" which, if my eyes don't deceive me, includes a polar bear. Or whatever a prehistoric polar bear was. That's fingers crossed from me, then.

Roots Of Pacha is now expected in 2022. Soda Den say they're planning a closed alpha and beta versions for backers this April and early 2022, respectively. You can wishlist it over on Steam in the meantime.