Come take the inaugural RPS hardware survey

What you got?
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Hello friends. I hope you’re not all questioned-out from our 2021 readership survey, because today we’re launching the first dedicated RPS hardware survey: your chance to tell us all about the PC gaming gear you use, how keen you are to upgrade, or if you just don’t care about any of this beep-boop stuff at all.

Your answers, which are collected completely anonymously, will be of particular interest to myself as I plan the RPS hardware coverage of the future. That could be anything from performance analysis and settings guides, which can be tweaked to better reflect the kit that you actually use, to our best hardware lists and deals posts, with your responses helping to make sure our recommendations match your preferences and budgets. With Black Friday 2021 more or less upon us, now’s the perfect time to tell us your tastes.

It only takes a couple of minutes to complete, with a bunch of simple multiple-choice questions, and you can skip any that you don’t fancy answering. Just click this here survey link to get started. Cheers!

