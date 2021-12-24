If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

7

RPS is out for the holidays. See you in 2022!

We're back on January 4th
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

All right, folks, we're now officially done and dusted for the year. 2021 is being brought to a close, and RPS is entering its annual hibernation period. We wish you a merry Christmas, a happy holiday, and a general Festivus for the rest of yous as we scuttle out of the RPS Treehouse for a couple of weeks and have a nice big sleep in our mountain of sweet wrappers. We'll see you back bright and early on Tuesday January 4th 2022.

Over the break, we've got a couple of fun things planned for you. Like last year, we've got a series of (mostly) guest authors telling us about all the best games you missed during the year, and we've also got our usual clutch of Christmas cracker jokes to assail you with until we return.

Watch on YouTube

I'll also be republishing one of our supporter posts every day so everyone can enjoy the mad nonsense we get up to as part of our supporter program. These will all appear in Latest next to the rest of our Christmas programming, but you can also find them in our From The Archive tag, alongside all the other supporter posts we've made public this year.

Finally, I'll be filling the homepage spotlight with some of my favourite articles of the year, so keep an eye out for those very soon.

Oh! And if you haven't seen it already, we opened the final door of our RPS Advent Calendar today, revealing our 24 favourite games of the year (including our actual Game Of The Year, but no spoilers, you'll have to open the door to find out what it is). As always, there are buckets of great games we couldn't squeeze on there, but such is the nature of these things. So tell us, readers, what games are you celebrating this year?

For the most part, though, that's us all done. See you next year folks! Thanks for reading, watching and listening, and stay safe out there.

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch