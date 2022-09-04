If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS@PAX West 2022: Hands-on with Souls-like fairytale Lies of P

The murderous Pinocchio game will be out sometime in 2023
Feature by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on
Action in the Lies Of P gameplay trailer.

It's day two of PAX West and to kick off our second day of game events and demos we got hands-on with a build of Neowiz's Pinocchio RPG, Lies of P. The gameplay demo caused quite a stir when it was at Gamescom earlier this year, so we made it one of our priorities to check it out here in Seattle.

Neowiz are not actually at PAX so there wasn't anyone on the team to give us some behind-the-scenes info, but I got stuck into the demo for a solid 30 minutes, brawling with the game's angry robot lads that roamed the city's blood-washed cobbled streets.

Overall, I had a great time with the demo. Yes, it is incredibly similar to Bloodborne in both its combat and environments but there are plenty of other elements that steer it away from FromSoftware's horror-filled gothic RPG. If you want more details instead of that short summary then check out our video below where I talk about my time with the build, and about having my arse kicked by giant mechanical automatons. Enjoy!

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

