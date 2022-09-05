If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS@PAX West 2022: The cast of Team Fortress 2 reminisce about the FPS's lasting legacy

Favourite lines from the game, creating their character's voices, and more.
Rachel Watts avatar
Feature by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Additional contributions by
Published on

In an interview opportunity that Liam and I are still reeling from, we had the chance to chat to the cast of Team Fortress 2 about their experiences lending their voices to one of the most iconic FPSs of all time.

After watching yesterday's TF2 panel, we were incredibly excited to put our own questions to the TF2 squad. Ellen McLain (the TF2 announcer), Gary Schwartz (Heavy and Demoman), John Patrick Lowrie (Sniper) and Robin Atkin Downes (Medic) answered all our questions including how they each created the voices for the characters and if they would they return for a completely metaphorical release of Team Fortress 3 which - spoilers - was a resounding yes. Watch below for the entire interview.

Supporters Only

