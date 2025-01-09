You can save up to $400 Off Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptops today

Dell has slashed prices on two configurations of its Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, offering significant value for those looking to upgrade their gaming setup. The model equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is now available for $1,299.99, while the RTX 4070 variant can be yours for $1,499.99.

Released in 2024, the Alienware m16 R2 represents the second generation of this popular gaming laptop line. It's 14% lighter and more compact than its predecessor, making it more portable without sacrificing the high-end performance Alienware is known for. For those in the UK, you can check out Dell's new seasonal discounts here instead.

Key Specs and Performance Highlights

Both discounted models share an impressive set of hardware:

Display : 16-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) screen for sharp visuals and an engaging gaming experience.

: 16-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) screen for sharp visuals and an engaging gaming experience. Processor : 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, a Meteor Lake CPU with 16 cores, 22 threads, and a 24MB cache, running at up to 4.8GHz for strong multitasking and gaming performance.

: 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, a Meteor Lake CPU with 16 cores, 22 threads, and a 24MB cache, running at up to 4.8GHz for strong multitasking and gaming performance. RAM and Storage : 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD offer fast performance and ample storage for games.

: 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD offer fast performance and ample storage for games. GPU Options: Available with the RTX 4060 or RTX 4070, both rated at 115W TGP (boosting to 140W), delivering reliable gaming capabilities.

Gaming on the Alienware m16 R2

The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H strikes a good balance between performance and efficiency. As the follow-up to the Intel Core i7, it provides similar power while generating less heat and offering better battery life. For gaming, the Ultra 7 is more than sufficient, making an upgrade to the pricier Ultra 9 unnecessary for most users.

Graphics performance is where these laptops stand out. The RTX 4060 offers solid performance, comparable to the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti, and can handle modern games smoothly at the QHD+ resolution. The RTX 4070 steps things up with power similar to the RTX 3080, making it better suited for higher settings or frame rates at 1440p. Both GPUs support NVIDIA DLSS 3.0, which enhances performance and visuals in supported titles.

$1999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Looking into the future of graphics cards instead? RockPaperShotgun Hardware Editor, James Archer, is suspicious of Nvidia's RTX 50 series, for now, stating:

"Nvidia finally announced their RTX 50 series graphics cards, and can I just say that I am wise to the RTX 5090’s tricks. A GPU that eats up to 575W and costs £1939 / $1999? Yeah, nice try, Geoffrey N. Vidia, but such a mad card couldn’t possibly exist in reality. It’s clearly only here to make the other ones, the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, look like better deals."

"Delivered by snakeskin-jacketed CEO Jensen Huang – interesting optics there – the CES keynote also detailed DLSS 4, an upgraded version of DLSS 3 and its anti-aliasing/frame generation combo, as well as the input lag-quelling Nvidia Reflex 2. Let’s stick with the new GPUs for a moment, though, not least because I worry that I actually quite fancy the sound of the RTX 5070 and am convinced I’m being mindgamed into it."