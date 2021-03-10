Rust has lost 25 servers to a fire at a data centre

Even on a good day, the nude murder island of Rust harbours many threats that might rob you, kill you, and destroy your home. Today was not a good day, and the threat was a surprising one. 25 of the sandbox survival game's European servers have been destroyed by a fire at a data centre, and developers Facepunch Studios say they will not be able to restore the lost data.

"25 of our EU servers remain offline due to a fire at OVH Datacenter in the early hours of this morning," Facepunch tweeted this morning. "Unfortunately, the fire destroyed SBG-2 building." They initially said they expected "a large amount of data loss" from those servers, but oof the reality is worse. A follow-up said:

Update:

We've confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We're now exploring replacing the affected servers.



Data will be unable to be restored. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

Thankfully, the server company say neither employees nor firefighters were injured.

Facepunch say on the Rust Discord server that the affected servers are: [EU] Facepunch 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20; [EU] Facepunch Large; [EU] Facepunch Small 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11; and [EU] Softcore Facepunch 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Several replacement servers have already come back online, with more expected soon, but Facepunch say "All game progress is reset."

I'd like the record to show that I played on one of those servers and had all the best gear and the coolest base ever built in Rust, as well as secret items you're not even supposed to be able to get - thanks to my uncle who created Facepunch, Iann Mod. I'm just gutted I can no longer show you the proof.