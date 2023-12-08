Saber's Jurassic Park: Survival takes you back to the days after the original movie

It's official, dinosaurs are In again. Saber Interactive, Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment have unveiled Jurassic Park: Survival, a new first-person single player action-adventure based on Spielberg's 1993 monster movie starring a new character, InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who missed her chance to evacuate Isla Nublar alongside the movie's cast. Classic videogame origin story - the Hollywood actors surf off into the sunset, leaving your B-team protagonist to pick up the pieces.

Dr Joshi's loss is our gain, however. The game promises to let you "adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife", with locations ranging from the iconic park gates to the Visitor Center (beware the murals). It ain't a shooter: you'll rely on stealth and distraction techniques to avoid the dinosaurs, which include velociraptors, T-Rexes and dilophosauruses (those smaller, fan-faced spitty ones). Here's a cinematic trailer to fill in the picture.

I have various questions. Firstly, do the T-Rexes key off movement, as in the film? Will we be able to avoid becoming lunch simply by standing still? Secondly, is this an action game or a horror game? It looks plenty hair-raising, but there's no mention of "horror" on the official site.

Thirdly, does Survival feature any survival elements, and if so, is this the latter-day Tomb Raider kind of survivalism where it's still fundamentally a corridor shooter, or more of a sandbox? Fourthly, does it have anything to do with 2001 game of the same name? And fifthly, when's it coming out? There's no release date on the official site just yet.

Can't get enough of Geoff's annual advert hype machine? Find all the announcements and more on our Game Awards 2023 hub page, and why not pop into our liveblog while you're here?