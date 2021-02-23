Samsung Odyssey G9 review

If you thought Samsung's CRG9 gaming monitor was one of the most ridiculous gaming screens you've ever seen, think again. Enter Samsung's Odyssey G9, the latest monitor in Samsung's super ultrawide series. You still get the same 49in screen size, 32:9 aspect ratio and a whopping resolution of 5120x1440 with the Odyssey G9 - the equivalent of two 27in, 2560x1440 monitors in one - but now you also get the benefit of a massive 240Hz refresh rate (up from the CRG9's 120Hz), full Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and an even curvier VA display. It's a mad thing to behold, but is it a better gaming monitor?

On the face of it, the spec bump brings some very welcome additions. While I'm not sure there's a graphics card in existence that can run the best ultrawide PC games at 5120x1440 at 240fps, at least you're getting a monitor with plenty of room to grow as newer graphics cards get released in the years to come. Similarly, its new status as an official G-Sync Compatible monitor finally means that Nvidia GPU owners now have peace of mind when it comes to taking advantage of the monitor's variable refresh rate tech for smooth, tear-free gaming as well as AMD owners - even if the CRG9 also worked perfectly fine with Nvidia cards without being a big C Compatible screen.

Samsung Odyssey G9 specs: Screen size: 49in

49in Resolution: 5120x1440

5120x1440 Panel: Curved VA (1000R)

Curved VA (1000R) Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Extras: AMD Freesync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, 2x USB3 ports, RGB lighting, height-adjustable stand

AMD Freesync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, 2x USB3 ports, RGB lighting, height-adjustable stand Price: £1090 / $1480

The curve, however, may be more divisive. Like the CRG9 before it, the sheer size and length of the Odyssey G9 means it immediately fills my peripheral vision when I'm sat up at my desk. However, whereas the CRG9 had a comparatively mild curvature radius of 1800R, the Odyssey G9 deepens this to 1000R, which Samsung says matches the contour of the human eye, apparently. It's wonderful for games, as it really feels like you're in the middle of whatever you're playing. As an everyday monitor, however, it's even more impractical than the CRG9 - at least when it's sat on my probably too small desk and its deep stand means its panel is only ever around a foot away from my face.

Indeed, turning my head from side to side to glance at the edges of the screen already felt like a bit of a hassle on the CRG9, but with the Odyssey G9, it was almost like I was having to turn my head a full 90 degrees to look left and right. That might be a slightly exaggeration, but as someone who normally positions their monitors so I can see everything at a glance, this extra head movement felt a lot more grating than usual.

The Odyssey G9 has an RGB lighting ring round the back, but you can thankfully turn it off in the monitor's menu settings. There's also a hook for your headset in the back of the stand, too.

Still, there's no denying it's a fantastic-looking screen, as my X-Rite DisplayPro i1 calibrator showed its VA panel was showing a practically perfect 99.7% of the sRGB colour gamut straight out of the box on its default Custom picture mode settings. This was complemented by a peak brightness level of around 420cd/m2, giving you plenty of leeway for a variety of different lighting conditions, a low black level of 0.20cd/m2 (the closer to 0.00cd/m2, the better) and an excellent contrast ratio of 1988:1, ensuring that there was plenty of detail in dark shadow areas, and that blacks were deep and inky rather than a worrying shade of grey.

Its various picture modes were equally accurate, too, which is good news considering a lot of these modes are fixed and don't offer much flexibility other than tweaking the brightness a bit, or enabling its Eye Saver setting. There are a couple of genre-specific ones including FPS, RTS and RPG (as well as an ultra-specific AOS or Aeon Of Strife mode if you're into Starcraft), as well as the usual sRGB and Cinema modes for other types of media, but you'll probably want to stick with its default Custom mode for everyday use, if only so you've got more options available to you.

You'll need a big desk to accommodate the Odyssey G9, as it not only has a very deep stand, but its pronounced curve takes up a fair amount of room, too.

Like the CRG9 before it, the Odyssey G9 has also been certified as a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 screen, which means it can hit a peak brightness of at least 1000cd/m2 when HDR is enabled. However, whereas the CRG9's HDR support just sort of worked without much faff whatsoever, I ran into multiple issues with the Odyssey G9's HDR performance that ended up making me feel very cool toward it by the time I'd finished testing it.

For starters, my usual in-game HDR tests in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Final Fantasy XV only ever managed a peak brightness of around 680cd/m2, and that was when I placed my calibrator over quite small sections of the screen where the sun was shining very brightly. I saw a full 1000cd/m2 on the CRG9 back when I tested it at the end of 2019, but the Odyssey G9's brightness levels never rose above 700cd/m2 at any point during my testing.

To make use of the Odyssey G9's 240Hz refresh rate, you'll need to use one of its two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, as the HDMI 2.0 input is capped at 60Hz.

This is still high enough to make a decent visual impact when it comes to HDR brightness, but the worst thing about the Odyssey G9's HDR was that this 680cd/m2 figure often only reared its head once I turned each game's HDR support back off again, as switching it on made everything look very dismal and washed out. It was almost like switching it off kicked its HDR back into existence again, but I simply wasn't able to replicate that experience when I turned its HDR back on again.

I also had to select the monitor's High Bright mode to get this figure, as its default Custom mode only ever peaked at around 650cd/m2. Annoyingly, you can't change picture mode once HDR has been switched on, so you have to go through the laborious process of switching it off again if you want to tweak the monitor's menu settings. All in all, it was a very frustrating HDR experience, and I'd actively recommend you avoid this particular monitor if HDR is your primary focus in buying a new display.