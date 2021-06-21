Samsung's 240Hz Odyssey G7 is the best gaming monitor deal of Amazon Prime Day

The best monitor deal from last year's Amazon Prime Day is back for another round this year, with Samsung's Odyssey G7 monitor falling back down to its all-time low price of £429 (from £550) for the next 48 hours. The 1440p, 240Hz, G-Sync Compatible monitor has a fantastic set of specs for the money, and is sure to be one of the hot ticket items of this year's big Prime Day deals bonanza.

The Samsung G7 flew off the virtual Prime Day shelves last year, and I expect demand for this 1440p, 240Hz G-Sync Compatible HDR display will be similarly high this year, so if you've been considering upgrading your monitor recently, you better hop to it. Sure, you'll need one hell of a graphics card to hit 240Hz at 2560x1440 on high quality settings, but if you ever wanted to buy a monitor that gave you plenty of room to grow, this is definitely the screen for the job.

What's more, thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, its curved VA panel will also be bright enough to provide a decent HDR experience, too. While it won't be quite as blinding as DisplayHDR 1000 screens and TVs (which, as the name implies, means they've got a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2), a DisplayHDR 600 certification is still more than enough to make a noticeable difference to your gaming visuals. It's the DisplayHDR 400 screens you need to watch out for, as while these displays often provide the rich, vibrant colours of HDR content, their peak brightness levels aren't really high enough to make a big impact. DisplayHDR 600 displays, on the other hand, strike just the right kind of balance, if you ask me.

Of course, there are plenty of other great gaming monitor deals taking place this Amazon Prime Day, so if your budget doesn't quite stretch to £429, then the best budget picks from this year's sale are definitely the AOC C27G2ZU and the AOC 27G2U5.

The C27C2ZU is another fantastic 240Hz display, albeit with a 1920x1080 resolution rather than a 1440p one, and it's one of my top recommendations in my best gaming monitor list, my best budget gaming monitor list and my best curved gaming monitor list as well. It's a stunning screen, and at its new deal price of just £215, it's a real bargain.

The AOC 27G2U5, meanwhile, is the larger, 27in sibling of the excellent AOC 24G2U, which is similarly prolific in our best gaming monitor rankings. This 27in display only has a 75Hz refresh rate, mind, rather than the full 144Hz refresh rate of its smaller sibling, but at just £136, it's still a great buy.

For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.