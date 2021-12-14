Samurai slasher Trek To Yomi looks seriously stylish

It’s been six long months since we’d seen anything about Trek To Yomi, a stylish samurai game by developers Flying Wild Hog in collaboration with filmmaker and game developer Leonard Menchiari. But publishers Devolver Digital yesterday revealed a new gameplay trailer that shows off a mixture of exploration and combat and yes, it still looks cool as heck.

Cor, that striking black and white look returns yet again too. A nice homage to samurai films of old, with that grainy layer crackling over it. I’m also impressed by the voice acting, which sounds suitably feudal, with lines like “Show me what you have learned, Hiroki”, delivered with a deep boom.

Looks like exploration opts for wider camera angles, the sort you'd find in puzzlers where you run about looking for levers to pull and pots to smash. As for combat, though, the side-scroller special is deployed for maximum style. Seriously, the arena at 37 seconds looks ace, with duels going behind paper screens for some shadowy slicin'.

Trek To Yomi is coming to PC, Xboxes, and PlayStations in 2022. Its Steam page is also up, as well.

Disclosure: RPS co-founder Alec Meer (RPS in peace) is the writer on Trek To Yomi.